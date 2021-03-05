Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly believe that Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and his wife Duchess Camilla were responsible for leaking negative stories about them to the press back when they were working royals.

According to a report in Mail Online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suspect that the story about the Duchess of Cambridge allegedly breaking into tears following a bridesmaids' dress fitting for Meghan's wedding was also leaked by Kate, Camilla or Charles' households. A palace insider says that the Sussexes also "assumed that the men in grey suits were obsessed with destroying them" while in Kensington Palace.

Another story that the couple believed was leaked by their family members' staff involved Harry allegedly shouting at his grandmother's dresser and close friend Angela Kelly due to an argument over Meghan's wedding tiara. Omid Scobie, who has written "Finding Freedom" about the couple's exit from the royal family, said in a previous interview that the Duke of Sussex was reportedly furious with Kelly after she "deliberately dragged her feet" when his then-fiancée asked for access to the tiara for a trial with her hairdresser.

As per the report, Harry called Queen Elizabeth II after his argument with Kelly and told her: "I don't know what the hell is going on, but this woman needs to make this work for my future wife."

However, a source close to the Duke had denied the report telling the Telegraph that "the Queen is probably the person he respects and values most in the world" and any suggestion that he yelled at her was "totally untrue and completely ridiculous."

The claims that Harry and Meghan blamed Charles, Kate and Camilla for leaking stories about them comes soon after The Times reported that a bullying complaint was filed against Meghan in 2018. Buckingham Palace has launched an unprecedented inquiry into the accusations, while the "Suits" alum has vehemently denied them insisting that the newspaper was "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative" ahead of her Oprah interview.