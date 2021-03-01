Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently relaunched the logo of their charitable venture, Archewell, and it seems like they are not ready to let go of Queen Elizabeth II's remark that "a life of public service" is not compatible with their new lucrative career in America.

The Sussexes rebranded Archewell's website over the weekend, just days ahead of their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and just days after Buckingham Palace stripped them of their remaining royal roles. While the pair had originally launched the website with a photograph of Princess Diana and Harry's declaration that he is his "mother's son," they replaced it with a picture of them volunteering in California and a mission statement during the relaunch.

The Archewell logo was updated to include the words "Service. Compassion. Action. Community." The prominent use of the word "service" in the logo comes soon after the couple retaliated to Buckingham Palace's announcement by noting that "service is universal."

Archewell's new mission statement reads: "Through our non-profit work, as well as creative activations, we drive systemic cultural change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time."

Harry and Meghan's lengthy message "A Letter for 2021" has been entirely removed from the homepage. The letter read: "I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity."

The updated website mentions Harry and Meghan's multi-million deals with Netflix and Spotify as well. While Archewell Foundation will oversee their philanthropic work, the couple had also introduced Archewell Productions, which will create exclusive content for Netflix, and Archewell Audio, under which they are creating podcasts for Spotify.

The website noted that Archewell Productions is "harnessing the power of storytelling to embrace our shared humanity, amplifying diverse and inspiring content," while Archewell Audio is "building community through shared experiences, powerful narratives, and universal values."

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their second child later this year, launched Archewell after they had to close their royal charitable foundation 'Sussex Royal' following their resignations as senior members of the British royal family.