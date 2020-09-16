Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently became financially independent after quitting as senior members of the British royal family, are putting equal focus on their philanthropic work. In the latest, the couple marked the British prince's 36th birthday with a generous donation to an African girls' education charity.

On the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday, Prince Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle held an online campaign to raise money for CAMFED, an international non-governmental, non-profit organisation founded in 1993 whose mission is to eradicate poverty in Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women, reports Hello! magazine.

Apart from an incredible £100,060 that was raised for the charity, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex made a personal donation of £100,798. The couple said in a statement: "No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan."

Harry celebrated his birthday in a quiet manner in his new Santa Barbara home with wife Meghan and 16-month-old son Archie. Members of the British royal family took to their respective social media accounts to wish the Duke on his special day.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that the royals are "not happy" with Harry and Meghan's recent multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, under which they will produce exclusive content for the streaming giant. According to Entertainment Tonight, 'The Firm' is upset with the deal as Harry and Meghan had agreed to a one-year review period after they stepped down from official royal duties.

Additionally, there are also concerns that the attention on this new deal could distract from the work of other senior members of the family. Royal expert Katie Nicholl said about the matter: "There are some members of the institution who are concerned that the couple are going to cash in on their royal connections."

However, Nicholl said that she has learned the couple is adamant that they wouldn't do anything which can be considered a disrespect to the British monarchy. She explained: "They might be under pressure from Netflix to stray into upper territory but sources close to the couple tell me that they are very adamant that anything and everything that they do is very much going to be in a respectful tone to the Queen, the monarchy, and very much on their missions."

Nicholl also noted that the content produced by the couple for Netflix is not going to be in the style of "The Crown" or a royal documentary series. "I'm sure that really isn't on the table so if there are concerns in the palace, Harry and Meghan are making it really clear there is no need for concern," she said.