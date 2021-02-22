A lot has changed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives since they announced their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, and they might have to reshoot parts of the programme to incorporate the developments.

According to a report in The Mirror, the interview which was recorded on Tuesday will be re-edited to include their reaction on losing their remaining royal patronages. Queen Elizabeth II recently took back the royal roles from Harry and Meghan suggesting that a "life of public service" is not compatible with their new career in America, to which the couple responded by saying "service is universal."

Ever since the interview was announced, it has been rightly speculated that the Sussexes will lose their remaining royal roles. It is also being alleged that they blindsided the Queen about the interview as they didn't want to disclose it until their Megxit review was settled, but they hurriedly released a statement after the monarch found out about it from ITV.

Read more Will Harry and Meghan still attend the Queen's platinum jubilee after 'Megxit' confirmation?

Nonetheless, the change of events after the filming last week will require the televised chat to be re-edited. It is understood that the duo had spoken about their financially-independent roles within the royal family in the interview, which has "significantly" altered now due to the chat itself.

"When the Duke and Duchess spoke, it was never envisaged they would have their patronages taken away. They didn't see it coming and spoke as they still had roles to play. Now, however, other than their titles, they are to have no role in royal life - a point producers know was not discussed when Winfrey spoke to them," a US TV insider told the outlet.

The source also insisted that Harry and Meghan were hoping to retain their patronages despite giving the "wide-ranging interview."

"Neither the Sussexes nor the TV crew saw the fallout of their interview leading to this. Harry and Meghan thought they would retain their roles. But things have significantly changed for them since they eagerly sat for Winfrey and poured their hearts out," the insider said.

Winfrey reportedly spent two days with the Sussexes filming the 90-minute interview, titled "Oprah with Meghan and Harry," which will be aired by CBS on March 7.