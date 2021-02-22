The British royal family has a grand celebration to look forward to next year on the Queen's platinum jubilee despite the recent family drama where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stripped of their remaining patronages. However, the couple's presence at the celebration might put a damper on the festivities.

The Buckingham Palace is busy with the preparations for a four-day extravaganza to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the British throne. The platinum jubilee celebration will see senior royals making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, with a flypast for crowds on The Mall, apart from a series of high-profile events in London and other cities.

However, the palace will reportedly have to make extra arrangements if the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex plan to attend the event, as their presence could potentially cause a PR crisis for "The Firm." An insider told The Sun: "Harry wants to be there. It is already causing a headache and is going to be very awkward. Where will they be positioned if they turn up? What events can they attend? Will we put them on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast?"

"This is a celebration for the Queen's 70 years of service to the nation and should not be overshadowed. There are now so many questions about what to do with Harry and Meghan," the source added.

It should be noted that there are three other grand festivities before the platinum jubilee celebrations that could mark Harry and Meghan's attendance. The Sussexes could be visiting the UK later this year for the 95th birthday celebrations of the Queen in April, the 100th birthday celebrations of the Duke of Edinburgh in June, and the unveiling of the late Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace in July.

While things are not going well between the Sussexes and the royal family, and their upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey will likely add to the troubles, the couple is still concerned for the well-being of the family members. The Duke of Sussex spoke to his grandmother after his 99-year-old grandfather was taken to the hospital last week as a "precautionary measure," reports Mail Online.

The Mirror also reported that the 36-year-old has made plans to fly back to his homeland by a private jet and is being kept "regularly informed" about the health of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been at London's King Edward VII Hospital for over five days.