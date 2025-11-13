Kim Kardashian is said to be furious after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly requested that photos of the royal couple be removed from Instagram, following Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party.

The party, held at Jeff and Lauren Bezos' $133 million (£165 million) Beverly Hills mansion, was a star-studded, James Bond-themed affair.

Sources indicate that the decision was partly to avoid upsetting the royal family amid reconciliation efforts and to show respect for Britain's Remembrance Day.

However, insiders say Kardashian interpreted the request as an attempt to control the event's social media narrative. This reportedly ended any cordial ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Why the Sussexes Requested to Remove Photos at KarJenners Party

According to a source speaking to Page Six, a representative for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to remove photos that include them at the birthday celebration.

Invitations to the party reportedly included a phone check-in to ensure privacy and encourage guests to enjoy the evening without distractions, though photos from outside the property were inevitable.

While the royal pair likely expected to be photographed outside, they may not have anticipated social media posts from inside the party. One insider even called the display of luxury 'tacky', which is in contrast to the values Prince William is emphasising within the monarchy.

Speaking of the monarchy, the source explained that the royal pair did not want to 'piss off the royal family while they are trying to reconcile'. Recently, Prince Harry has been going back and forth to the royal palace in efforts to mend ties with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III.

Part of their reason was also to observe Britain's Remembrance Day, which honours fallen soldiers. Prince Harry was seen wearing a red poppy at the event.

The request reportedly extended to multiple posts, including a carousel shared by Kardashian showing her smiling alongside Markle, with Prince Harry in the background. Requests by the Sussexes left the reality star mogul reportedly 'frustrated' and 'livid'.

Meghan Snubbed Kim K's 'Simple' Request

Insiders cited by Mandatory claimed that tensions were not limited to the Instagram post.

At the party, Markle allegedly declined a brief filmed greeting for Hulu's The Kardashians, a gesture described as 'polite but icy'.

An insider explained that Kardashian felt Markle was behaving as if she were royalty, rather than a guest at a Hollywood family event.

'Kim took it as a snub. She felt Meghan acted like Buckingham Palace had arrived and that goes down badly in Calabasas', the source added.

Combined with the request to take down their photos, this reportedly convinced the Kardashians to sever ties with the royal couple.

No More Party Invites for Harry and Meghan?

Insiders suggest that Kim, and by extension, the Kardashians-Jenners family, will maintain distance from Markle and Prince Harry for the foreseeable future. In effect, the royal couple's access to the family's star-studded events, and perhaps in casual parties, won't have a repeat.

With Kourtney Kardashian's birthday coming up in April and Kylie Jenner's in late August, this means the Sussexes are unlikely to be extended invitations anytime soon.