Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently released a clarification that the location for their daughter's christening has not been decided yet, amid reports that they have ditched plans of a royal ceremony in the UK for an Episcopal christening in California.

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes told Newsweek they are still considering whether to get Lilibet Diana baptised in Britain or America. The representative said, "Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation."

The statement comes after a report in The Telegraph cited royal sources saying that Lilibet's christening taking place at Windsor Castle in the presence of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is "highly unlikely." The insiders had said that the Sussexes are instead planning a ceremony at the Episcopal Church of the US, which is a member church of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

This had led to speculations regarding when the British monarch would be able to see her 11th great-grandchild, who has been named Lilibet after the nickname the royal had coined for herself when she had difficulty pronouncing her name Elizabeth in her childhood. However, Harry and Meghan's clarification has reignited speculations that they would introduce their second-born to the 95-year-old Queen at the ceremony.

Conducting the ceremony in England would also mean that Lilibet will become a member of the Church of England automatically. The church is currently headed by her great-grandmother the Queen, and will later be led by her grandfather Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, and eventually cousin Prince George. Lilibet's brother Archie, two, also became a member of the church after he was christened at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2019 in a private ceremony attended by 25 guests including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and members of the British royal family.

If Lilibet is not baptised in the UK, her father's homeland, she would also miss out on an important royal tradition. The royal babies get baptised in a christening robe of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, which was made from Queen Victoria's wedding dress in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter.

Generations of royals, including the Queen herself, wore the gown at their christenings. In 2004, the monarch commissioned a replica of the gown to keep the historic outfit preserved and continue the tradition. The replica has been worn by Lilibet's only sibling, as well as their cousins Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.