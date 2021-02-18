Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey can be potentially explosive for the British royal family, but he didn't inform his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II about it before revealing it to the world.

Royal expert Russell Myers believes that though the Sussexes are under no obligation to inform the Queen of their decisions as they are now financially-independent members of the family, they should have done it as a basic courtesy as it would have been the right thing to do, reports Mail Online. In a recent appearance on Lorraine, the editor said: "If you're going to set off a nuclear bomb like this, doing a huge interview which will no doubt garner attention across global networks, the decent thing to do would be to tell the Queen, tell your granny you're going to do it."

Russell went on to say that the "wide-ranging interview" is "absolutely horrifying news" for the royal family, who are still dealing with the blow of the couple's exit as senior members last year.

While announcing the programme titled "Oprah with Meghan and Harry," CBS TV Network had said it will see the talk show host talking to Meghan about "everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

Russell said about the interview's description: "The very fact Oprah has been given carte blanche to ask anything, will be making the royal family very, very nervous indeed."

"It's a funny change of tact when you have been complaining about privacy and intense media scrutiny, to sign up with potentially the chat show queen of the world, to be streamed to millions and millions of people," the royal editor said about the royal couple who recently won their privacy suit against a British tabloid.

"Palace aides were saying look they didn't need to tell us if they didn't want to but one would think there is common courtesy,' he added. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the interview which could potentially see the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex detailing their reasons for quitting as working royals.