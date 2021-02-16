Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement of an interview with Oprah Winfrey has raised a number of questions, including how the British royal family will react to it. Royal experts believe that the Sussexes will close all their doors to a possible return to the royal fold after it, and will be asked to relinquish their remaining patronages.

CBS TV network announced on Monday that the 90-minute show, titled "Oprah with Meghan and Harry," will be aired on March 7. The episode is being overseen by Winfrey's own production company, Harpo. The "wide-ranging interview" will see the talk show host talking to Meghan about "everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

Read more How did British royal family react to Harry and Meghan's pregnancy news?

Following this, Oprah and Meghan will be joined by Prince Harry, who will discuss ''their move to the US and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.''

The "no holds barred" interview is not expected to go down well with the British monarchy. It is being said that the Queen will take some strong action during the upcoming review meeting marking a year of the couple's exit as senior royals, which will be conducted shortly after the interview airs, reports Mail Online.

Sources told the outlet that the British monarch would possibly take away three remaining honorary military titles from her grandson, as well as his patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League, and the London Marathon.

Meanwhile, the "Suits" alum might have to step down as patron of the National Theatre, a position she took over from the Queen herself who had the patronage under her for 45 years. Sources suggest that the Sussexes' links with the Commonwealth are also expected to be taken away from them.

Some suggest that the couple agreed to the chat as they could already "see the direction of travel" of future royal roles.

The interview was announced just days after Meghan and Harry revealed they are expecting their second child. The royal tot will be eighth in the line of succession to the British throne, and will likely have dual citizenship for the US and the UK.