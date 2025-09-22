Jessie Cave, the British actress who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, says she was banned from a fan convention over her OnlyFans account.

The move has ignited a storm of debate among fans, organisers and the entertainment world about the stigma surrounding platforms like OnlyFans, particularly when the content is not sexual.

Jessie Cave Banned Because of Her OnlyFans

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cave shared the news in her Substack newsletter, explaining that she 'didn't get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I'm now doing OnlyFans.' Organizers reportedly told her, the show is family-oriented and that 'OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.'

Cave said she found the reasoning 'baffling,' pointing out the double standards at play: 'Most actors, actually, have done TV and films in which they've done sex scenes and nudity. I'm just playing with my hair!'

Despite the snub, Cave struck a pragmatic tone: 'I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions... Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.'

She also acknowledged that the events provided vital income during leaner years: 'Some years, the money I got from signing photos of my face was the only real money I made. I am very lucky I got to do them.'

Ultimately, Cave suggested that the timing might be right to move on: 'It's time to move on and play some new characters.'

About Jessie Cave's OnlyFans

Cave launched her OnlyFans account earlier in 2025, Variety reported. She describes it as a platform for niche hair fetish content, which she calls 'sensual hair content,' but makes clear it is not sexual.

On her Instagram, she promoted the account as offering 'the best quality hair sounds' and 'very sensual stuff.'

On her podcast Before We Break Up Again, she clarified: 'I am launching an OnlyFans, it's not a sexual one. It's a fetish. Fetish doesn't necessarily mean sexual.'

Her OnlyFans bio brands her as a 'Long Hair Specialist' with daily uploads and options for custom content.

Why Jessie Cave Started OnlyFans

Cave has been open about her motivations, outlining them in her Substack newsletter. She wrote:

'One year. I'll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I'm not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.'

She also admitted the move feels liberating: 'Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research? [It feels] like I'm doing something naughty, something a little fucked up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.'

How Long Will She Stay on OnlyFans?

For now, Cave has committed to at least one year on the platform. 'One year. I'll try for one year,' she wrote.

Her goals are practical and creative — renovating her new home, paying off debts, and exploring a side of herself she felt she had long neglected. Beyond OnlyFans, she also hinted at focusing less on Harry Potter conventions and more on new acting projects.