Jessie Cave says she has been barred from a Harry Potter fan convention for the first time in over 15 years simply because she now operates an OnlyFans account.

Cave, best known for portraying Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2, revealed in a Substack post that organisers told her she was no longer 'family show-appropriate' due to her association with OnlyFans, which they equated with pornography.

She expressed bewilderment, saying: 'This was baffling to me', noting that many actors in attendance have had parts in films or television involving nudity or sex scenes. In her view, her OnlyFans is far more benign: 'I'm just playing with my hair'.

Jessie Cave: Background and Move to OnlyFans

Jessie Cave, born 5 May 1987, is an actress, comedian, author and illustrator. Her most high-profile role came in the Harry Potter film series as Lavender Brown. Over the years, she has also created comedy shows, written books and appeared in other television and film projects.

In March 2025, she launched an OnlyFans account that focuses on her hair. She has insisted her content is non-sexual: there is no nudity, no overt sexual content; the offerings include 'hair stuff', 'hair sounds' and photographs or videos of her hair in aesthetic or sensory contexts.

Cave has explained that she took this route partly out of necessity — financially, to help with home renovations, debt relief and personal empowerment. She has been open about the pressures she faces in maintaining a creative life and keeping afloat as an actor, as many in her position do.

What She Says and What It Reveals

According to Cave, she was informed by the fan convention organisers that her OnlyFans affiliation meant she 'didn't get booked... because it's a "family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn"'. She described the decision as 'baffling'.

She challenged this rationale by underlining the inconsistency: many attendees or guests at Harry Potter conventions have acted in productions featuring nudity or sexual content, yet those past roles apparently do not disqualify them. Her content, she stresses, is different.

Cave also says that she does not feel angry, but rather accepts that this may be the natural end of her involvement in such conventions.

After more than 15 years of participating — signing memorabilia, meeting fans, reliving her role — she says she has enough photos, wizarding paraphernalia and memories.

Stigma, Financial Realities and Industry Reactions

The controversy raises broader questions about the stigma attached to OnlyFans, even when content is not explicitly sexual. Cave's case suggests that association with the platform alone may be enough to disqualify performers from certain public-facing, 'family-friendly' engagements.

Cave has reflected on how OnlyFans income has helped her address practical issues like repairing her house, ensuring safety and paying down debt. She admits crafting content is sometimes emotionally draining; she has spoken of feeling judged, of the difficulty of balancing personal integrity, artistic expression and financial necessity.

Some observers argue that this situation emphasizes a double standard: mainstream actors frequently participate in projects with sexual content, yet when someone draws a boundary around what they produce (even self-defined, niche content), institutional reaction is swift and often punitive. In Cave's words: 'fetish doesn't necessarily mean sexual.'