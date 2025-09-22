OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was struck in the face during a Freshers' week event in Sheffield on Thursday night, 18 September. The incident occurred at a nightclub appearance linked to her 'Barely Legal' university tour. Security intervened immediately and removed the attacker from the venue. South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a woman was detained and later released while enquiries continue.

Eyewitness footage circulating online shows an altercation breaking out as fans queued for a meet-and-greet with the 21-year-old content creator. Some reports described the assault as a punch, while others referred to it as a slap.

As reported by LBC, the attack reportedly took place around 40 minutes after Bonnie Blue entered the venue. Venue security staff confirmed that the situation was quickly contained and that Bonnie Blue was not seriously harmed.

A spokesperson for the security team said they 'deal with aggressive incidents regularly' and described the attack as isolated. Police have not disclosed the identity of the woman involved and no charges have been filed at this stage.

Who is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue, born Tia Billinger, is an adult performer and social media influencer best known for her explicit content on OnlyFans. She has previously made headlines for highly publicised sexual 'challenge' videos and documentaries examining her lifestyle.

With a growing following on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, she has become one of the most recognisable names in the UK's adult entertainment industry. Her notoriety has also drawn criticism, particularly from parents and campaigners who argue her content glamorises risky behaviour for younger audiences.

The 'Barely Legal' University Tour

The incident in Sheffield took place during Bonnie Blue's ongoing 'Barely Legal' tour, also promoted under the 'Bang Bus' branding. The tour features nightclub appearances and meet-and-greet events marketed towards students during the busy Freshers' season.

The 'Barely Legal' name has sparked controversy, with critics claiming the branding normalises sexual relationships involving very young adults and blurs boundaries between entertainment and exploitation. Several universities have publicly distanced themselves from the events, stating they have no formal links to the promotional appearances.

Despite criticism, the tour has attracted large crowds, with students queuing for selfies and merchandise. Supporters argue that Bonnie Blue is simply meeting fans and exercising her right to perform, while opponents have raised concerns about the influence such branding has on impressionable audiences.

Reaction and Backlash

The Sheffield incident has intensified debate about the safety of influencer-led events targeting university students. Campaigners have highlighted the risks of sexualised marketing on campus, while student unions have called for stricter oversight of Freshers' week nightlife.

On social media, reaction has been divided. Some users expressed sympathy for Bonnie Blue, condemning the attack and praising security for their swift response. Others used the incident to renew criticism of her content and touring model, questioning whether universities and venues should allow such events near student spaces.

Police and Security Response

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called to the Sheffield venue after reports of an assault. A woman was detained at the scene and later released pending further investigation.

As reported by LadBible, witnesses stated that security intervened quickly and ensured Bonnie Blue was unharmed. Authorities said enquiries remain ongoing and urged witnesses to come forward with information.

Venue organisers stressed that safety remained a priority, noting that additional measures had been in place due to the size of the crowd and the performer's high profile. They reassured attendees that the incident was contained within minutes.

Broader Context

Bonnie Blue's assault underscores the tension surrounding her campus-linked tour. The 'Barely Legal' branding continues to attract scrutiny, with universities, student bodies and campaigners questioning whether such events should target young audiences. The police investigation into the Sheffield attack remains open as the tour continues in other UK cities.