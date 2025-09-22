Kanye West's latest documentary, In Whose Name?, has offered a rare glimpse into some of the most turbulent moments of the rapper's life, and one clip in particular has sparked conversation online.

The scene shows a visibly agitated West confronting Kris Jenner, his former mother-in-law, about his medication and mental health. What begins as a tense exchange quickly turns emotional when Jenner responds with words of love, prompting questions about the complexities of family loyalty, mental health, and celebrity life.

While the footage is brief, it captures a deeply human moment amid the chaos of public scrutiny.

A Vulnerable Exchange Between Ye and Kris

The clip, filmed during the years West was married to Kim Kardashian, sees the rapper insisting he would 'rather be dead' than take medication. He accused his family of failing to take responsibility for his hospital visits, exclaiming, 'Y'all demasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s**t. And the only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated.'

Kris Jenner, 69, remained calm throughout the outburst. She interrupted gently, 'It doesn't matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye.' West, clearly agitated, shouted back, 'It does matter! It does matter! It does matter!'

The exchange illustrates the tension that can arise when private struggles become public debates.

Kris Jenner's Emotional Response

Despite West's shouting, Jenner responded with warmth and vulnerability. She told him, 'Yes. Yes. Yes. I'm saying yes. And I love you. I love you. I don't want you to be not perfect. I love you. And I want my daughter to love you the way you want her to love you.'

Her words, delivered amid tears, highlight the delicate balance between concern for a loved one and coping with the stress of a highly publicised family drama.

Fans and social media users have pointed out that Jenner's response was genuine, offering a glimpse into the intimate moments of the Jenner-Kardashian family that transcend their usual reality show appearances.

The Documentary Context

In Whose Name?, directed by Nico Ballesteros, is an unauthorised look at West's life over six years, drawing from 3,000 hours of footage edited down to 106 minutes.

Filmed mostly on iPhones between 2018 and 2024, the documentary captures West navigating the breakdown of his marriage to Kardashian, the challenges of bipolar disorder, and his controversial public statements, including the backlash following antisemitic remarks in 2022.

“In Whose Name?” Documentary



The documentary also includes appearances from celebrities like Lady Gaga, Drake, LeBron James, Elon Musk and Pharrell Williams, showing the stark contrast between West's artistic success and personal struggles.

Family Dynamics and Timeline

West and Kardashian began dating in 2012 and married in 2014, welcoming their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, their divorce was announced in 2022.

Jenner is seen interacting with West in several moments throughout the film, including this confrontation about his medication and mental health.

The documentary also revisits moments from West's career, including his 2009 MTV Video Music Awards stage interruption, his interactions with Michael Che backstage at Saturday Night Live, and his public statements during his 2018 White House visit.

In Whose Name? premiered in select US cinemas on 19 September and has been gathering some mixed reviews. The documentary has been noted for its extensive footage, offering access to West's life over multiple years. The clip featuring Jenner saying 'I love you' amid West's outburst is one of several moments that illustrate the intersection of his personal and professional life.