Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have reportedly rekindled their romance after their respective splits from Devin Booker and Olivia Wilde. Sources claimed they have been secretly meeting up when their schedules allow.

An insider told Heatworld that the former One Direction singer and the model "never lost touch" and never lost the attraction they have for each other. "They've both matured a lot these past few years, and the attraction never really went away."

It is said that Styles "texted" Jenner "right after he heard about her break-up and she got back right away. They've been hanging out and hooking up on the down-low when their schedules allow."

But the source claimed that they "don't want anything serious" and would prefer to keep their relationship private saying, "It's an arrangement that's worked for them down the years several times before, and they trust each other completely to keep it discreet."

Read more Exes Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner reunite at Brit Awards after-party

Styles, 28, split from Wilde, 38, after nearly two years together and within days of the breakup making headlines, reports also emerged that Jenner, 27, had quietly split from Booker, 26.

Rumours have it that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer could no longer handle the drama surrounding Wilde. She allegedly also pressured him to put a ring on their relationship which he was not ready to commit to yet. As for the former Victoria's Secret model and the NBA star, it is said that their busy schedules drove them apart.

The respective exes have yet to comment on these claims. But according to the publication, Styles is "eager to forget the drama of the past two years and let his hair down with fun-loving Kendall." The source said, "For Harry, it's the perfect antidote to all the stress and pressure he went through with Olivia – especially towards the end."

Styles and Jenner were first rumoured to have dated in 2013. Then in 2016 they were spotted getting cosy with each other while on a romantic yacht getaway at St. Barts. Meanwhile, he met Wilde on the set of her film "Don't Worry Darling" in 2020 after she split from comedian Jason Sudeikis. But reports that he is dating Jenner again remain unconfirmed.