Harry Styles is said to be so besotted with Olivia Wilde that he makes it a point to always be near and around her like a loyal dog.

The former One Direction singer has reportedly made spending his free time with the actress his priority. He has declined invitations from friends to hang out, and "it's gotten to a point where he follows Olivia everywhere he can."

His behaviour has reportedly worried his friends because he "barely has any interest in seeing anyone else." They worry that he would be in for a "rude awakening" when she later breaks up with him because of his obsession.

Read more Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde dating: romance kept secret by James Corden

"Harry assumed he'd be calling the shots, especially since it was Olivia who was doing the chasing at first. But he's turned into her little puppy dog," a source told OK! Magazine, adding that it would only be a matter of time when the 37-year-old director grows bored with him and splits.

"If that happens, she's going to break Harry's heart!" the insider added.

The 27-year-old Styles and Wilde met on the set of her film "Don't Worry Darling," where he plays the male lead character named Jack opposite Florence Pugh's Alice. Filming for the psychological thriller began in November last year about the same time when she and Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, announced they have called it quits after being engaged since 2013.

Two months after, she and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer were spotted holding hands in public, which led to rumours that he could have been involved in the exes' breakup. Since then, they have gone out on dates and were recently photographed packing the PDA during a trip to Italy last month.

oh to be olivia wilde dancing with harry styles on a yacht in italy pic.twitter.com/YytE6OETiF — ginni (@actorhsrry) July 5, 2021

Another source claimed that their relationship may not last long. Styles and Wilde are said to be driven by lust for now, but when that fizzles out then they would start to "realise that they don't have much in common, and a lot of it's because of their age gap." They reportedly do not share the same taste in music, food, and "their style is opposite too."