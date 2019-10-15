Harry Styles said he lived in fear for two months when Pablo Taragoza-Orero followed him around and even camped outside his North London house.

The One Direction alum upgraded security at his house and even installed a "panic lock" on his bedroom door because he felt unsafe and fearful for his life. Styles said he even hired a night guard and continues to lock his bedroom during the night. He also employed a minder to watch over him while he goes out for jogs or walks near his home.

"I find myself assessing my residence and weak spots in it. I worry about it. If I see people on multiple occasions I view them differently than I would before," he said. Styles told the court that the dread and anxiety remained even after Taragoza-Orero was arrested for stalking him.

The 25-year-old "Lights Out" singer said that the stalking ordeal began when he saw the 26-year-old Spaniard sleeping at a bus stop at 2:00 a.m. under the cold and rain. Styles said the man already looked familiar because he "was sleeping outside my residence for an extended period of time." The singer "would notice him walking up and down the road."

The "Sign of the Times" singer offered his stalker money for a hotel but he refused and said he was vegan. Taragoza-Orero later said in court that Styles asked to accompany him to a hotel for some fun, which the singer denied.

The next day Styles saw Taragoza-Orero again after he bought food from a vegan store and handed him some of the food. The man then asked him to eat with him at a restaurant, which Styles refused because he had to go to work.

In the following days, Styles realized that he was being stalked. He said he would see Taragoza-Orero almost every day when he went jogging, outside his home, and even at his local pub four times a week. Taragoza-Orero would reportedly enter the pub a minute or two after he arrives.

Styles said he would feel uncomfortable since he would feel watched. He noticed that his stalker "was always alone" and that he would just watch and wait for him to leave the pub.

Then, the man left almost £50 in cash through his door, which made him uncomfortable and confused since he thought Taragoza-Orero was homeless. Then he started receiving notes from him asking for money to be deposited to his bank account. Styles said his stalker would stop him on his jogs to beg for money.

"It was the first time since living in my residence I felt unsafe at home," the singer said as quoted by The Sun.

Now, Styles never forgets to lock his bedroom door at night. He reportedly also always checks if his stalker isn't anywhere near his house whenever he returns home after being away. Styles said he wants his stalker to get help but asked not to have contact with him moving forward so he would feel safe in his own home. Taragoza-Orero was released on bail pending his sentencing on Oct. 21.