A deadly mass shooting at Brown University has shattered the safety of one of America's most prestigious campuses and reignited fierce national debate over gun legislation.

Just today, an armed individual opened fire inside the Barus & Holley engineering building at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, killing two students and injuring nine others during final examinations. Federal, state and local law enforcement continued to search for the suspect late into the night.

The victims were attending a review session for a final exam when the shots rang out at approximately 16:05 local time, catching students and staff off guard during what should have been a routine academic week.

Immediate Response and the Manhunt

Within minutes of the first 911 calls, Brown University's Department of Public Safety issued alerts directing those on campus to lock doors, silence phones, and either evacuate or shelter in place. Initial confusion marked the response. Early alerts briefly suggested a suspect had been detained, but authorities later corrected the record, confirming that no one was in custody and the shooter was still at large.

More than 400 officers from local and federal agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were deployed as part of a sweeping manhunt across campus and adjacent neighbourhoods. Providence Police Deputy Chief Timothy O'Hara described the suspect in his press briefing as a male dressed in dark clothing, possibly with a camouflage mask, and said shell casings recovered at the scene may aid the investigation.

Campus Trauma

Survivors recounted scenes of panic and desperation as students fled or hid from gunfire. 'We just heard the shots and dropped to the floor,' one eyewitness told The Brown Daily Herald, speaking on condition of anonymity. 'Then all we could do was wait and hope someone came'.

University President Christina Paxson sent an open letter to the community expressing deep sorrow and solidarity with victims and their families. In the message, she said that the university would support affected students while cooperating fully with law enforcement.

The emotional toll was palpable among students and parents. Reporters interviewed Brown sophomore Zoe Weissman, who survived the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and described her reaction as a painful 'déjà vu'. She said: 'I'm really angry that this is happening to me all over again'.

All nine injured victims were hospitalised. Reports from Wikipedia's compilation of available data show that one was in critical condition, six were in critical but stable condition and two were stable.

Political and Advocacy Reactions

The shooting has prompted swift reactions from national lawmakers and advocacy groups. U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) released a statement emphasising the tragedy's impact, praising first responders and promising rigorous pursuit of justice. Reed said that federal resources would stay committed to the investigation until the perpetrator was identified and captured.

At the national level, gun violence prevention groups such as Giffords condemned the attack and urged immediate legislative action. Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, leading the organisation, said: 'Students should only have to worry about studying for finals right now, not hiding from gunfire. Guns are the leading cause of death for young people in America — this is a five alarm fire and our leaders in Washington have ignored it for too long'.

Everytown for Gun Safety, another advocacy group, called the tragedy another 'unacceptable reminder' of the ongoing crisis of gun violence in the United States and demanded action to prevent further loss of life.

Massachusetts political leaders also responded. Governor Maura Healey described herself as 'heartbroken' for the Brown community, while Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren both stressed the urgency of federal gun reforms to protect children and students.

Researchers and public health officials have repeatedly documented the scale of gun violence in the US, which sees more mass shootings per capita than other high-income nations, a statistic often cited by campaigners for stronger controls. (See List of Mass Shootings in the United States.)

Yet legislative progress has been slow. Despite recent state-level measures in Rhode Island, including bans on ghost guns and high-capacity magazines, federal reform efforts remain stalled amid political division.