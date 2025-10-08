Dolly Parton has sparked concern among fans after her sister, Freida Parton, issued an emotional plea for prayers, fueling speculation about the country legend's health.

The 79-year-old icon recently postponed her Las Vegas residency, which was set for December 2025, citing health challenges.

Freida's heartfelt message has sent fans into a frenzy, with many asking if Dolly is unwell and searching for updates on her condition.

The news has left the public wondering how the beloved star is coping and what this means for her career moving forward.

Sister's Emotional Post Encourages Prayers

Freida Parton shared a heartfelt post on social media asking fans to pray for her sister, saying that Dolly 'has not been feeling her best lately'.

Many fans expressed their support and sent messages of hope, highlighting the deep affection audiences have for the country music legend.

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida asks fans to keep Dolly in their prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LcQ2z35eDl — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 7, 2025

Social media activity has surged in response to the plea, showing how the news has resonated internationally. As reported by ABC 13 News, Freida's prayer request came just one week after Dolly announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency, citing health challenges as the reason.

Postponement of Las Vegas Residency

Dolly Parton confirmed that her Las Vegas residency, initially planned for December 2025, would be postponed until September 2026 due to unspecified health challenges. In her statement, she reassured fans while adding a touch of humour, saying it might be time for her '100,000-mile check-up'.

The announcement followed careful consideration, as she continues to maintain a busy schedule with various projects. The postponement has prompted speculation about the nature of her health challenges, but no official diagnosis has been released.

Fan Reactions and Online Speculation

Following the sister's plea and the residency postponement, fans have turned to social media to express concern and offer prayers. Comments reflect a mix of worry and encouragement, with many questioning whether the singer may be facing a serious illness.

Online discussions show the high level of public interest and engagement in Dolly Parton's wellbeing. Some fans have also analysed her recent appearances and ongoing projects, looking for any indication of her current health status.

Dolly's Response and Current Activities

Despite speculation, Dolly Parton has reassured the public that she is not retiring and continues to work on several projects. These include her upcoming memoir, Star of the Show, which chronicles her career, and the Broadway-bound musical Dolly: A True Original.

Additionally, she remains involved in her philanthropic efforts, including the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children. Representatives have stated that Dolly is in good spirits and declined to provide further comment on her health challenges.

Confirmed Facts About Dolly Parton's Health

To date, the following information is confirmed regarding Dolly Parton's health and recent schedule changes: