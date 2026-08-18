Hayden Panettiere's sudden death at 36 has raised questions about whether her history of addiction could be connected to the circumstances surrounding her passing, particularly after reports that an emergency call mentioned a possible overdose.

However, an official cause of death has yet to be determined. Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on 16 August, with emergency responders attending a report of cardiac arrest. Police have said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Hayden Panettiere Cause of Death Undetermined

While Hayden Panettiere's cause of death remains officially pending, dispatch audio obtained by multiple outlets reportedly referenced a possible overdose when emergency services were called. Reports have said that officials discussed both an 'overdose' and 'cardiac arrest' during the response.

Those details have fuelled speculation that a suspected overdose could be involved, but they do not establish the medical cause of death. ABC News reported that the cause remained to be determined, while an autopsy was expected to provide further information.

Hayden Panettiere's Addiction Struggles

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Questions about addiction have particular significance because Panettiere had been candid about her substance abuse for years. In her 2026 memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning,' she detailed her struggles with alcohol addiction, postpartum depression and the consequences of substance abuse.

Panettiere also revealed that her problems with drugs began when she was young. She said people she trusted in her professional circle gave her pills before red-carpet appearances, contributing to a pattern in which she became accustomed to following the instructions of adults around her.

Her addiction later became severe enough that she entered an eight-month rehabilitation programme in 2020. She also recalled being warned by a doctor that continuing to drink could have fatal consequences after she developed jaundice.

Was Hayden Addicted Like Her Brother Jansen?

The circumstances have also drawn attention to Hayden's younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, who died suddenly in February 2023 at the age of 28.

Jansen had reportedly struggled with substance abuse before his death. A report at the time cited neighbours who claimed he had misused prescription painkillers and had undergone rehabilitation. Those accounts, however, were not the official explanation for his death.

Jansen's family later confirmed that he died from cardiomegaly, or an enlarged heart, coupled with aortic valve complications.

More than 3 years after his death, some fans have begun speculating about a possible connection between the siblings' deaths after Hayden was found in cardiac arrest. That speculation appears to stem from the fact that Jansen had an enlarged heart, while cardiac arrest was reported when emergency responders attended to Hayden's death.

However, there is currently no evidence establishing that Hayden had an enlarged heart or the same underlying heart condition as her brother. Cardiac arrest describes a situation in which the heart suddenly stops pumping effectively, rather than identifying the underlying cause of death.

Hayden's Grief Over Brother Jansen

Hayden remained deeply affected by Jansen's death. In a May 2026 interview, months before her own passing, she described losing her younger brother as one of the most painful experiences of her life. She said the siblings had been exceptionally close and that she continued to process his death years later.

For now, the suspected overdose remains an unconfirmed possibility. The official cause of death for Hayden Panettiere will depend on the medical examiner's findings rather than emergency dispatch reports or speculation surrounding her previous addiction.