Following the death of Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler at the age of 75, fans around the world are revisiting the songs that defined her long career.

From her first hit 'It's A Heartache' to the global success of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', Tyler's decades in music were built on her powerful vocals and ballads that connected with listeners across the globe.

With a distinctive raspy voice and a catalogue of hits, Tyler leaves behind a musical legacy that has endured for nearly five decades. Here are some of Bonnie Tyler's best‑known songs that shaped her career.

1. Total Eclipse Of The Heart (1983)

Widely regarded as Bonnie Tyler's signature song, 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' became an international No. 1 hit after its release in 1983.

Written and produced by Jim Steinman, the dramatic power ballad remains one of the best‑selling singles of all time and continues to enjoy renewed popularity through films, television and even solar eclipse events.

Despite being Tyler's biggest hit, the singer revealed that the track barely earns enough to affect her finances.

When 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' surpassed one billion streams on Spotify in January, Tyler said she earns 'just about nothing' in revenue. She did, however, receive a one billion streams plaque from Spotify.

2. Holding Out For A Hero (1984)

Originally recorded for the Footloose soundtrack, 'Holding Out for a Hero' quickly became another key anthem in Tyler's catalogue.

Its powerful chorus has made it a favourite for sporting events, movie soundtracks and television shows, most memorably appearing in Shrek 2.

3. It's A Heartache (1977)

Before her biggest international success, Tyler broke onto the global music scene with 'It's a Heartache'.

The ballad showcased the gravelly voice she developed after vocal cord surgery earlier that year, a sound that ultimately became her trademark.

4. Lost In France (1976)

One of Tyler's earliest hits, 'Lost in France' introduced audiences to the Welsh singer and helped establish her as an emerging name in the UK and Europe.

The love song gave Tyler one of her first experiences of chart success. It peaked at No. 9 on the UK Singles Chart, where it spent 10 weeks on rotation.

5. Faster Than The Speed Of Night (1983)

The title track from her 1983 album showed Tyler's ability to blend rock and theatrical pop.

The album was a commercial success and cemented her partnership with producer Jim Steinman.

6. Straight From The Heart (1983)

Originally written by Bryan Adams, 'Straight from the Heart' was also recorded by Tyler and included on her 1983 album Faster Than the Speed of Night.

Tyler's version became a fan favourite and highlighted her emotional vocal delivery.

7. Believe In Me (2013)

Tyler represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 with 'Believe in Me'.

The song introduced her music to a new generation and showed her continued popularity decades after her breakthrough.

Bonnie Tyler's Health Before Her Death

Tyler experienced serious health complications during the final months of her life. In May 2026, she reportedly underwent emergency surgery in Portugal after suffering a perforated intestine.

Doctors placed her in a medically induced coma while she recovered, and she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest before being successfully resuscitated. Although updates suggested she was making encouraging progress, she later died on 8 July 2026 at the age of 75 due to complications from her illness.

A Lasting Musical Legacy

From the highs of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' to the energy of 'Holding Out for a Hero', her songs continue to reach audiences around the world.

Bonnie Tyler's career showed that a distinctive voice and memorable songs can cross generations. While the music world marks her passing, her best‑known tracks ensure that her legacy will continue to be heard for years to come.