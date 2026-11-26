People taking prescription semaglutide in Canada should seek urgent medical attention if they suddenly lose vision or their eyesight rapidly worsens, following a warning about a very rare but potentially permanent eye condition.

Health Canada said on 25 November 2026 that its safety review found a possible link between prescription semaglutide drugs and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). The condition develops when reduced blood flow damages the optic nerve, usually causing sudden, painless vision loss in one eye.

There is currently no treatment for the condition.

The warning applies to all prescription semaglutide products, whether used for type 2 diabetes, weight management or another authorised purpose. Health Canada is working with manufacturers to add NAION warnings to Canadian product monographs, which contain prescribing and safety information for patients and healthcare professionals.

Which Medicines Are Covered?

The regulator named Ozempic, Rybelsus, Plosbrio, Poviztra and Wegovy among the affected brands. It also listed Apo-semaglutide injection, Aspen-semaglutide, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. semaglutide injection, Sandoz semaglutide and Sevmia among the generic products. The advisory covers all prescription semaglutide drugs, including products not named in those examples.

Semaglutide belongs to a class of medicines called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. It has been available in Canada since 2018 and is used to manage type 2 diabetes, support weight management and treat other authorised conditions. Depending on the product, it is administered as an injection under the skin or taken as a tablet.

The authorised uses vary between products. Ozempic, Rybelsus and Plosbrio are used to manage type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy and Poviztra are used for chronic weight management in eligible patients. Certain semaglutide products also have additional authorised indications.

What Symptoms Require Urgent Attention?

NAION commonly affects one eye. A person may wake up to find part of their vision cloudy, blurred or missing, often in the lower half of their field of view. Colours can appear faded or become harder to distinguish. Although the change is usually sudden and painless, Health Canada says vision loss can occasionally develop gradually over approximately two weeks.

Mild headaches or discomfort around the eye may also occur.

The condition is the most common type of optic neuropathy, or optic nerve damage, in adults over 50 and can cause permanent vision loss. It occurs more frequently in people with diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, according to the regulator. The risk associated with semaglutide remains very rare.

Health Canada has not identified a specific period after starting semaglutide when NAION might develop. It advises anyone experiencing sudden vision loss, including partial loss, or rapidly worsening eyesight to seek urgent medical attention. A doctor may refer the patient to an ophthalmologist, an eye specialist, for an examination.

How Does Canada's Review Compare With the United States?

Health Canada's completed safety review focused specifically on semaglutide. The department is continuing to assess whether other GLP-1 receptor agonists carry a risk of NAION.

This means the Canadian warning should not automatically be interpreted as applying to every medicine in the GLP-1 class. Although semaglutide belongs to that class, other medicines require their own safety assessments. The regulator's review of those products remains ongoing.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took a broader step on 9 November, requiring a NAION warning in the labelling of all GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. As CTV News reported, that includes the tirzepatide products Mounjaro and Zepbound. Canada's assessment of the other drugs in the class is continuing.