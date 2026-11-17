The US Food and Drug Administration has rejected ivonescimab, a lung cancer drug developed by China's Akeso, and a headline calling it a 'blow to Beijing' has drawn an angry response from people who say American patients are the real losers.

Regulators turned down ivonescimab because its trial failed to show a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, despite delaying disease progression, a setback for one of the most closely watched drugs to emerge from China's biotech boom.

'In a Blow to Cancer Patients in the US, Too'

The Financial Times reported the decision under the headline 'FDA rejects cancer drug invented in China in blow to Beijing's biotech sector'. Its post on X had drawn more than 235,000 views when checked on Tuesday.

In a blow to cancer patients in the U.S., too — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) November 16, 2026

Many replies focused on patients rather than geopolitics. 'In a blow to cancer patients in the U.S., too,' wrote Chen Weihua, a China Daily journalist, in a reply that drew about 18,000 likes.

A blow to China's biotech sector? More like a blow to American's with cancer. — DeeZee (@SergyZee) November 16, 2026

'A blow to China's biotech sector? More like a blow to American's [sic] with cancer,' another user wrote.

Why the FDA Said No

Ivonescimab was developed by Chinese drugmaker Akeso, which licensed rights in several markets, including the US, to Summit Therapeutics. Summit announced the rejection on Sunday.

In a letter to the companies, the FDA said the application could not be approved without a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, STAT reported. The lack of a survival benefit 'does not support the positive benefit-risk profile in support of approval', the agency said.

The drug did slow the worsening of lung cancer, but Summit said keeping the disease from progressing was not enough for approval, Bloomberg reported.

The application covered patients with advanced EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer whose disease had progressed after treatment with an EGFR-targeted drug. Summit had estimated more than 14,000 eligible US patients a year.

'We are disappointed for patients and their families awaiting additional treatment options in this setting,' said Summit chairman and co-chief executive Robert W. Duggan. 'Our mission remains to improve outcomes for patients facing significant unmet needs, which is work worth doing.'

A Barometer for China Biotech

Ivonescimab is a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1, which helps the immune system attack cancer, and VEGF, which helps tumours form blood vessels. Bloomberg described it as the most advanced drug of its type.

In 2024, Summit and Akeso said it beat Merck's Keytruda on progression-free survival in a late-stage study in China. That result inspired a wave of licensing deals for similar Chinese drugs, and Bloomberg called ivonescimab a barometer for the country's biotech industry. The rejection delays proof that success in China can be replicated globally, it said.

STAT described the decision as a setback that was not entirely unforeseen. Jefferies analysts wrote in October that approval expectations were 'minimal'.

Summit is not giving up. It is running several more global late-stage trials, including head-to-head studies against Keytruda in other lung cancer settings, and the FDA decision applies only to this application. In September, AstraZeneca agreed a $2 billion (£1.5 billion) equity investment in Summit alongside collaborations on the drug.

Akeso, which markets ivonescimab in China, is entitled to low double-digit royalties on sales in Summit's territories. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates the drug could still reach $3.8 billion (£2.9 billion) in sales by 2030 if ongoing studies succeed.