More than six million older motorists across Britain could face mandatory eyesight tests under proposed driving licence reforms designed to prevent fatal road accidents involving drivers with deteriorating vision.

The Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed on 25 November 2026 that it was reviewing consultation responses concerning compulsory eye examinations for motorists aged 70 and above, with further announcements expected.

The proposals could require pensioners to provide medical evidence that their eyesight meets legal driving standards every three years, rather than relying on the existing system of self-declaration.

How Mandatory DVLA Eye Tests Could Work

Under current regulations, motorists must renew their driving licence with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) when they turn 70 and every three years thereafter.

However, drivers are generally only required to declare that their eyesight meets the necessary legal standards without obtaining independent confirmation from an optometrist or another healthcare professional.

The proposed reforms would introduce compulsory examinations to establish whether older motorists remain visually capable of operating a vehicle safely.

Drivers who fail to satisfy the minimum eyesight requirements could risk losing their licences if their vision cannot be adequately corrected.

The government launched a public consultation on mandatory eyesight testing on 7 January 2026, which subsequently closed on 11 May.

Officials are still considering how examinations would be administered and how the proposed requirements would operate alongside existing licence renewal procedures.

Why the Government Is Targeting Older Drivers

The proposed changes follow growing concerns about preventable road deaths involving motorists whose eyesight has deteriorated.

Government figures show that approximately 24% of car drivers killed in road accidents in 2024 were aged 70 or older.

Although age alone does not determine someone's ability to drive safely, conditions affecting vision can become increasingly common as people grow older.

The DfT has acknowledged that driving provides an important source of independence for pensioners, particularly those living in communities with limited access to public transport.

However, ministers must balance that independence against the risks posed to pedestrians, passengers and other motorists when drivers fail to meet medical requirements.

The government has also indicated that cognitive assessments could be considered in future reforms addressing the ability of older motorists to continue driving safely.

What Eyesight Standards Must Drivers Meet?

British motorists must be capable of reading a modern vehicle registration plate from a distance of 20 metres in good daylight.

Drivers can wear prescription glasses or contact lenses to satisfy this requirement, provided they use them whenever necessary while driving.

Additional requirements concerning visual acuity and field of vision also apply.

People aged 60 and above are already eligible for NHS-funded sight tests, although the precise arrangements for incorporating compulsory examinations into licence renewals have yet to be announced.

Motorists concerned about deteriorating vision should arrange an examination rather than waiting until their next licence renewal.

Will Pensioners Automatically Lose Their Driving Licences?

The proposed reforms do not mean that motorists will automatically lose their driving entitlement when they reach 70.

Older drivers who satisfy the required medical and eyesight standards would remain eligible to continue driving.

For millions of pensioners, however, the changes could represent the end of an established system based primarily on personal declarations, making independent evidence of adequate eyesight increasingly important to retaining their driving licences.