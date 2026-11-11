Canada's recommendation that households prepare for at least 72 hours without electricity or running water has sparked questions online, with social media users wondering why several countries appear to be urging residents to stock up on emergency supplies.

A viral post shared by Whale News Daily listed Canada alongside countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and Sweden, claiming that governments were advising citizens to prepare for disruptions lasting several days. The post asked, 'What are they all getting ready for?'

However, Canada's 72-hour recommendation is not a newly introduced warning. Federal preparedness guidance has encouraged households to maintain emergency supplies for years, with the advice intended to help people manage natural disasters, power outages and other unexpected disruptions.

Canada Has Long Recommended 72-Hour Emergency Supplies

According to the Canadian government's official emergency preparedness guidance, households should have enough essential supplies to remain self-sufficient for at least three days, whether they need to shelter at home or evacuate.

The recommendation includes drinking water, non-perishable food, a manual can opener, a flashlight, spare batteries, a battery-powered or wind-up radio, a first-aid kit and a phone charger. Residents are also encouraged to prepare for the specific needs of children, older relatives, pets and people requiring medication.

Canada's guidance recommends storing at least two litres of water per person per day for drinking, cooking and hygiene. The government also advises households to consider additional supplies based on their location and individual circumstances.

The advice is intended to cover situations in which emergency services may take time to reach affected communities or essential services become temporarily unavailable.

According to a report from Reader's Digest published on 2 November, several countries have recently introduced or refreshed public preparedness messaging. The report highlighted the UK's Be Ready campaign, launched on 22 October, which encourages residents to maintain three days of essential supplies.

It also described recommendations in Germany, where households are advised to consider keeping up to 10 days of supplies, while Norway and Sweden recommend preparing for a week. Japan's new National Disaster Management Agency was also highlighted, with residents encouraged to maintain emergency provisions and take precautions against natural disasters.

🚨 CANADA NOW TELLS CITIZENS: BE READY FOR 72 HOURS WITH NO POWER AND NO RUNNING WATER



No lights. No tap water. And cyberattacks now sit next to extreme weather on the list of reasons.



🇨🇦 CANADA: 72 HOURS

🇬🇧 UK: 3 DAYS

🇯🇵 JAPAN: 3 DAYS



And the list keeps growing:



🇧🇪 Belgium:… pic.twitter.com/YiU6eZNXcI — Whale News Daily (@WhaleNewsDaily) November 11, 2026

'What Is Happening?': Social Media Users Question Advice

The international list shared by Whale News Daily prompted a mixture of confusion, scepticism and concern.

One user, Steve Michilsen, commented: 'I live in Ontario haven't heard any of this', questioning how widely the advice was being communicated in Canada.

Another user, Patsy Wessor, wrote: 'everything is just as normal here in Britain', suggesting that the recommendations had not noticeably changed everyday life.

A third commenter, identified as @vinod_kondasamy, questioned whether something had happened recently to prompt the guidance, writing: 'They tell us this crap 2 weeks ago, did something happen? I dont think so.'

Others were more suspicious of the recommendations. Jacob Hurl suggested that emergency messaging could be used to create public anxiety, while another commenter shared a sceptical reaction to the growing number of countries appearing in the list.

Why Are Governments Encouraging Emergency Preparedness?

According to Reader's Digest, the recommendations are linked to several practical risks, including extreme weather, natural disasters, cyberattacks and geopolitical instability.

Severe storms, flooding and other emergencies can disrupt electricity, water supplies, transport and access to shops. Cyberattacks could also affect essential infrastructure, potentially making it difficult for communities to access services.

However, the guidance should not be interpreted as confirmation that governments expect a coordinated blackout or an imminent international crisis.

The article also addressed claims about a 90-day emergency stockpile in the United States, explaining that the reported timeline relates to a Pentagon initiative concerning military bases rather than a new requirement for ordinary households. The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed the reported 90-day standard as a department-wide requirement.

For now, Canada's recommendation remains a precautionary measure rather than an announcement of an impending emergency. The growing attention surrounding it has nevertheless left social media users asking why so many countries are talking about preparedness at the same time.