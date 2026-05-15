A heartbreaking journey has come to a close for a Chicago family after a long-standing battle with immigration authorities. Kevin Gonzalez, an 18-year-old fighting a terminal illness, was recently transported to Mexico to spend his remaining time with his deported parents.

The family's emotional reunion in Tabasco marked the end of a desperate campaign to bring them back together before it was too late.

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A Tragic End to a Desperate Fight for Time

A young man fighting terminal cancer passed away only 24 hours after seeing his mother and father again in Durango. This meeting was made possible once they were let go from the American immigration holding. Family members verified the news to local broadcasters during the final hours of Sunday, 10 May. An immigration judge ordered the quick release of the parents earlier this week so they could join their son in Mexico.

Isidoro González Avilés y Norma Anabel se reunieron este sábado con su hijo Kevin en Durango, México, luego de ser liberados por el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional el viernes.



Kevin, quien nació en Estados Unidos, pero se crió en México, tiene cáncer de colon en etapa cuatro… pic.twitter.com/K341mAlOFU — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) May 10, 2026

Born in Chicago, Kevin was a US citizen but lived in Mexico with his parents, Isidoro González Avilés and Norma Anabel Ramírez Amaya, following their deportation years ago. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in Chicago earlier this year after travelling there to seek help for persistent stomach issues. The illness eventually reached his stomach and lungs, leading doctors to determine that treatment was no longer an option. Medical staff suggested he receive end-of-life comfort care at home.

After his diagnosis, Kevin's parents tried to cross the border to reach him in Chicago, but ICE agents took them into custody and held them in an Arizona detention centre.

A Final Plea and an Emotional Reunion

With his parents held in detention, Kevin returned to Mexico to stay under his grandmother's care. Just last week, he made a public appeal for their release, desperate to have them by his side. By Saturday, that wish was granted as Kevin finally embraced his mother in a poignant reunion that felt like reaching a long-awaited finish line. It marked the end of months defined by prayer, tireless advocacy, and a community-wide mission to reunite the family.

Kevin never lost hope throughout his ordeal. He clung to his final wish, eventually waking up on Sunday to the comfort of his parents' presence. The 18-year-old passed away surrounded by those closest to him, aware that his journey had moved millions of people who were all hoping he would find the peace he so deeply desired. He passed away on Sunday afternoon with both parents at his bedside.

Heartfelt Farewells and the Community's Grief

'I didn't imagine seeing him so thin, the way he is,' his mother said through tears during an interview with Noticias Telemundo. Kevin's father, also overcome with emotion, shared his own final moments: 'I knelt on his feet, I told him I was sorry if I ever disappointed him as a father and that I loved him. I think the suffering he's gone through, he doesn't deserve it,' he added as he wept.

A funeral for Kevin took place on Wednesday in Durango, Mexico, according to a report from ABC7 Chicago.

Legal Battles and Intervention From Authorities

Both the Mexican consulate and various legislators lobbied heavily to bring the family back together. At a court hearing on Thursday, a federal judge—visibly moved by the father's emotional testimony—granted the parents their freedom the very next day. This paved the way for their immediate return to Durango to be with their son.

Department of Homeland Security records show that Kevin's mother made two separate attempts to re-enter the US before being apprehended. Her latest effort occurred earlier this year, when she was intercepted alongside Kevin's father.

Visa Discrepancies and the Father's Devotion

During a prior interview, Kevin's grandmother noted that the parents had sought humanitarian entry into the country, only to be turned down. However, a DHS spokesperson clarified to NBC Chicago that the couple had actually applied for B1/B2 visitor visas rather than humanitarian parole. These applications were rejected based on their history of illegal presence and prior re-entries.

Looking back on his attempt to cross the border, Kevin's father remarked: 'Just to see my son, I would jump a wall, go through barbed wire; for that same reason, I say to myself, I would give my life for him.'