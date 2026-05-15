For decades, UFO stories were brushed off as conspiracy theories, late-night radio fodder, or Hollywood fantasy. But now, a fresh wave of claims from former intelligence insiders, scientists, and military figures has reignited one of the most explosive debates in modern history.

Following the release of newly declassified UAP files ordered under President Donald Trump's administration, experts involved in the documentary The Age of Disclosure are alleging that elements inside the US government secretly concealed evidence of alien life not only from the public, but even from sitting presidents.

Secret Programme Since the 1940s

The biggest allegation from the new UFO roundtable discussion centres around what insiders repeatedly called the 'Legacy Programme.' According to documentary producer Dan Farah and physicist Dr Hal Puthoff, the operation allegedly began shortly after the infamous 1947 Roswell incident.

Farah claimed there had been 'an 80-year cover-up of the existence of non-human intelligent life' carried out by hidden elements inside the US government. He alleged the programme operated outside congressional oversight and beyond the reach of elected leaders.

According to the interview, officials connected to the CIA, the Air Force, the Department of Energy, and major defence contractors allegedly controlled the flow of information for decades.

Farah said: 'Historically, this has been kept from even sitting presidents.'

The claims became even more dramatic when the filmmakers alleged that some recovered UFO crash sites contained 'non-human bodies.' Several whistleblowers, including former UAP Task Force officials, reportedly went on record in the documentary claiming they personally witnessed recovered craft and beings.

The documentary team also claimed some insiders refused to appear publicly because they feared serious consequences. One former special forces official allegedly backed out of filming days before an interview, reportedly saying he would be 'forfeiting my life' by speaking out.

Newly Released Files

The latest controversy exploded after the Trump administration reportedly released hundreds of classified UAP files containing photographs, videos, reports, and internal investigations.

According to Farah, the most notable piece of evidence was a 1972 Apollo mission image allegedly showing a triangular craft hovering above the Moon.

He said investigators inside the UAP Task Force had already determined the image was authentic years earlier.

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The release reportedly marked only the 'first tranche' of evidence, with insiders claiming federal agencies handed over only a small percentage of what they actually possess.

The discussion also touched on growing reports from military pilots and commercial airline crews who continue to encounter strange aerial objects during flights. Experts claimed UAP activity had repeatedly been observed near sensitive military sites, including US nuclear weapon facilities.

Dr Puthoff claimed some UFOs demonstrated technology far beyond current human capability, including sudden right-angle turns and extreme speeds that appeared to defy known physics.

He explained that physicists studying the incidents believed advanced manipulation of Einstein's general relativity equations could theoretically produce the effects pilots were witnessing.

Intelligence Veterans Step Forward

Unlike previous UFO documentaries filled with blurry footage and anonymous witnesses, The Age of Disclosure leans heavily on former intelligence officials, military leaders, and scientists with government backgrounds.

Farah claimed the project included interviews with Navy pilots, admirals, generals, White House National Security Council members, and senior intelligence figures.

One of the most discussed figures was Jay Stratton, the former director of the US government's UAP Task Force. According to Farah, Stratton stated on record that he had personally seen 'non-human beings and non-human craft.'

Farah argued that the credibility of the witnesses was what made the latest disclosure movement different from older UFO claims.

'Every single person is extremely credible,' he said during the interview.

Dr Puthoff, who previously worked with the CIA and National Security Agency, also insisted the phenomenon was real based on classified data he had reviewed during his government work. He claimed: 'I 100% believe that non-human intelligent life is here and has been here for a long time.'

Still, both men admitted many of the most explosive claims remain classified, meaning much of the public evidence still depends on whistleblower testimony rather than openly available proof.

Experts Believe the Secrecy Is Starting to Break

One of the biggest questions raised during the discussion was why the alleged secrecy appears to be weakening now after decades of silence.

Farah claimed the growing rivalry between the United States, China, and Russia over advanced technology may be forcing governments into partial disclosure. According to him, officials fear America could fall behind if mainstream scientists continue dismissing UFO research as nonsense.

He argued the decades-long stigma surrounding UFOs was intentionally created to discourage investigation.

Farah even alleged that elements within the CIA helped spread disinformation during the Cold War to make the subject appear ridiculous.

Now, experts claim current disclosure process could eventually lead to a historic presidential announcement acknowledging humanity is 'not alone in the universe.'