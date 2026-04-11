A transatlantic custody dispute has erupted into a political controversy, with explosive claims that a well-connected Trump ally may have influenced immigration enforcement to detain his former partner.

The case centres on Amanda Ungaro, a Brazilian national deported from the United States after her arrest in Miami on fraud charges — the official explanation for her removal. What remains under scrutiny is how she came to be in ICE custody at all. A New York Times investigation published on 20 March 2026 and cited by People alleged that her ex-partner, Paolo Zampolli, contacted a senior immigration official during a heated custody battle over their teenage son, raising questions about whether personal connections were leveraged within the system.

The Alleged Call That Sparked the Controversy

While Zampolli has acknowledged making a call, he has firmly denied attempting to orchestrate Ungaro's detention. Authorities, including the Department of Homeland Security, have also rejected claims of political interference. Yet the case continues to attract attention due to its intersection of immigration enforcement, personal relationships, and proximity to power.

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At the centre of the controversy is an alleged phone call between Zampolli and David Venturella, a senior figure within Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Zampolli reportedly contacted Venturella after Ungaro was arrested on fraud-related charges in Miami, informing him that she was in the United States without legal status and querying whether she could be transferred into ICE custody. Sources cited by the investigation suggested the request came amid a dispute over custody of their teenage son, raising the possibility that immigration enforcement could have influenced family court dynamics.

According to the investigation, Venturella subsequently contacted ICE's Miami office, indicating the case was significant to someone with ties to the White House.

Zampolli Denies Wrongdoing

Zampolli has strongly disputed the interpretation of events. He confirmed reaching out to Venturella but insisted the purpose was informational rather than interventionist.

'I asked David what was going on because I did not know the process,' Zampolli said, adding that he could not recall whether he had referenced his connections to the Trumps during the call, according to the investigation.

Zampolli is widely known for introducing Donald and Melania Trump in 1998 while working as a modelling agent in New York. He later transitioned into diplomatic and political roles, currently serving as a special envoy for global partnerships. Despite his proximity to influential figures, he maintains that he had no role in Ungaro's eventual detention or deportation.

Government Response: 'No Political Favour'

The Department of Homeland Security has categorically denied that Ungaro was targeted due to any external request or political favour. In a statement, the agency said: 'Any suggestion that she was arrested and removed for political reasons or favours is FALSE' — emphasis the agency's own.

A spokesperson for Melania Trump stated that she 'has no knowledge of, or involvement in, the personal affairs' of Zampolli and Ungaro, and confirmed she had no contact with ICE regarding the matter.

Ungaro Speaks Out From Brazil

Now back in Brazil, Ungaro has expressed distress over the allegations surrounding her deportation. 'It's devastating that they could have affected what happened to me,' she said.

Ungaro also claimed that during their relationship, Zampolli suggested the possibility of marriage and a pathway to US citizenship, an outcome she says never materialised. Instead, she remained reliant on temporary visas, leaving her vulnerable to immigration enforcement.

Links to Broader Controversies

The report also revisits peripheral associations involving Zampolli, including historical links to Jeffrey Epstein. Ungaro reportedly arrived in the United States on Epstein's plane as a teenager, though she stated she had no further contact with him. Zampolli has downplayed his own connections, describing them as limited. Neither he nor Ungaro has been accused of wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Ungaro remains in Brazil. Zampolli has not publicly addressed the case since the investigation was published. The Department of Homeland Security maintains that her removal was based solely on her immigration status and the charges she faced.