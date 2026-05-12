A cancer-stricken teenager died just one day after reuniting with his parents. Kevin Gonzalez's mom and dad, who hailed from Mexico, tried to enter the US illegally to be with their son. However, they were deported by ICE.

Gonzalez, a US citizen, spent his final moments with other family members in fear of never seeing his parents again. At the last minute, ICE officials granted his parents expedited release so that they could say their goodbyes to him.

Teen's Family Allowed to Reunite at the Last Minute

Gonzalez was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in January. After hearing about their son's diagnosis, his parents tried to apply for a humanitarian visa to enter the US legally and spend time with their son. However, their application was rejected, so they did everything that they could to see him.

The 18-year-old's parents opted for the illegal route to enter the US. They tried to cross the border despite being undocumented and were caught by ICE. At the time, Gonzalez was still confined at one of the hospitals in Chicago. He decided to check himself out in hopes of reuniting with his parents, but failed.

Kevin Gonzalez's Parents' Statement

Gonzalez eventually moved into his grandmother's home, where he received 24/7 care until his final moments. He managed to see his mom and dad one last time, and he experienced what it's like hugging them again before he succumbed to his illness. His mother announced his passing to news outlets.

'I didn't imagine seeing him so thin, the way he is. I knelt on his feet, I told him I was sorry if I ever disappointed him as a father, and that I loved him. I think the suffering he's gone through, he doesn't deserve it,' his father said.

According to reports, the Mexican consulate and multiple lawmakers advocated for the release of Gonzalez's parents. During a court hearing last week, a judge ordered the parents' release after being moved by their dedication and commitment to see their son one last time.

Gonzalez's father said that he has no regrets for what he did to reunite with his son. 'Just to see my son, I would jump a wall, go through barbed wire; for that same reason, I say to myself, I would give my life for him,' he said.

Netizens React to Kevin Gonzalez's Tragedy

On TikTok, user aaronparnas1 uploaded a video detailing the final moments of Gonzalez. Social media users also shared their comments on what happened to Gonzalez and his parents, and a majority cried foul over ICE's decision not to release them earlier.

'My whole heart goes out to Kevin and his family,' one person wrote.

'I'm so sorry, America. I hate everything about this for you,' another person wrote.

'There is NO REASON this should have ever happened. I'll never be convinced otherwise,' a third person wrote.

'I hate this, all of this. It breaks my heart every day to see, hear and read what is happening in this country,' another person wrote.

Others linked the tragedy to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies.