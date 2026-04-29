An 85-year-old French widow has spoken of her arrest by US immigration authorities and subsequent deportation, following a bitter dispute over her late husband's estate in Alabama.

After her American husband died in January, an 85-year-old French woman was taken into custody this month in Alabama and held in ICE detention for more than two weeks, NYT reported. In her first interview since being deported, Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé recounted her experience.

'I was waiting to die, really. I knew I was not going to make it,' she said.

She revealed that she was wearing only her nightgown and robe at the time of arrest. She was later transferred through several facilities before being deported to France on 16 April. US officials confirmed she had overstayed her visa.

Ross-Mahé told US media that the arrest unfolded quickly. She described being placed in a vehicle and taken to a local jail without explanation.

However, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security, her detention followed standard immigration enforcement procedures.

Ross' son, Herve Goix, told The Associated Press that she had been in the process of applying for a green card when she was taken into custody. 'She's very tired, she's not very good, but it's difficult for her,' Goix said.

From Nightgown Arrest to Detention Cells: What She Says Happened Inside

Ross-Mahé has alleged that her time in custody was marked by poor conditions. She described long waits, basic sleeping arrangements and limited information from officials. She also said her existing health issues, including back pain and sciatica, worsened during detention. She claimed she struggled to walk and relied on other detainees for support.

She further alleged that detainees were restrained during transport and treated without dignity. These claims have not been independently verified. In response, the Department of Homeland Security rejected the allegations.

Ross was not given the medication she needed while being held in the Louisiana detention facility, according to her attorney Kim Willingham. 'She does not feel she or other inmates are being treated well within the facility,' Willingham told the AP. 'She did everything she was supposed to do with regard to obtaining her green card.'

In a statement, officials said detainees are provided with food, water, medical care and access to legal support. They added that facilities are regularly inspected to ensure compliance with national standards.

Bitter Estate Row That Led to Arrest and Deportation

Ross-Mahé moved to the US in June 2025 after marrying retired Army Captain William Ross. The couple first met in the 1950s in France and reconnected decades later after both had lost their respective spouses.

They married in Alabama and divided their time between the US and France before settling there. Bill Ross died in January 2026, less than a year after their marriage. At the time of his death, Ross-Mahé was in the process of applying for permanent residency.

Following his death, a dispute emerged between Ross-Mahé and her stepsons over the estate. Court records indicate tensions escalated quickly. The estate was modest. It included a home valued at around $172,000, limited cash and personal belongings. According to a probate judge's order, Ross-Mahé stated she did not wish to claim the assets and only sought funds to return to France.

The judge noted that the stepsons attempted to gain control of the property soon after their father's death. The order also raised concerns about actions taken against Ross-Mahé, including the disconnection of utilities and rerouting of mail, which led to missing an immigration-related appointment, Calhoun County Probate Judge Shirley A. Millwood noted in a court order earlier this month, Associated Press reported.

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The probate judge further suggested that one of the stepsons, a federal employee, may have contacted authorities regarding Ross-Mahé's immigration status. The stepson denied making such a request.

However, the judge cited communication records indicating he was aware of the impending detention. The court urged federal authorities to review the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Millwood further urged the federal government to investigate the circumstances of Ross' arrest 'in light of the ongoing national events surrounding the distrust of federal law enforcement officers and the many investigations ongoing of corruption within our government.'

Similar concerns have been raised in other ICE cases. In March, Paolo Zampolli, an ally of the Trump administration, allegedly contacted a senior ICE official seeking the arrest and deportation of his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Ungaro, during a custody dispute, according to the NYTimes. Ungaro, whose last temporary visa had expired in 2019, was transferred into ICE custody and later deported to Brazil in October 2025 after being held in multiple facilities.

'At its core, the issue really isn't about whether ICE can act on a tip,' said Chris Thomas of Holland & Hart. 'I recognise that they can. But the concern is whether there are sufficient safeguards to prevent bad-faith actors from exploiting the system to advance their personal agendas.'

Back in France: Widow Reflects on 'Humiliating' Ordeal

Now back in France, Ross-Mahé has reflected on her experience. She described the arrest and detention as humiliating and said she feared for her life during custody. She also spoke of moments of kindness from fellow detainees, who offered her food and emotional support.

Her case has drawn attention to the intersection of immigration enforcement and private family disputes. It also raises questions about how vulnerable individuals are treated within detention systems.

'She returned to France this morning. This is a satisfaction for us,' French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told reporters during a visit to Montpellier. But he expressed his concerns about the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement methods, which are 'not in line' with French standards and are 'not acceptable to us.'

US authorities maintain that procedures were followed correctly. Meanwhile, the probate court's concerns highlight the complexity of the case, which blends legal, personal and administrative issues. As of now, there is no indication of a federal investigation into the events leading up to her arrest.