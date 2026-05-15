Federal agents have arrested a Washington businessman who allegedly boasted that his personal wealth made him immune to the consequences of animal cruelty. The case has ignited international outrage and renewed scrutiny of wildlife protection laws in Hawaii.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, was taken into custody on 13 May after a viral video captured him hurling a 'coconut-sized rock' at the head of a critically endangered Hawaiian monk seal known to locals as Lani. The incident, which occurred on the shores of Lahaina, Maui, has propmted a swift federal response and widespread condemnation.

Read more Meet Lani: Why Locals Are Outraged After Beloved Hawaiian Seal Was Attacked by a Tourist Meet Lani: Why Locals Are Outraged After Beloved Hawaiian Seal Was Attacked by a Tourist

Tourist's Rock Attack on Lani

The incident occurred along the iconic Front Street shoreline, where Lani, a 20-year-old Hawaiian monk seal, was resting in the water. Witnesses described a scene of unprovoked cruelty on 5 May 2026. According to a criminal complaint filed in the US District Court, the tourist took aim and threw a large rock directly at the animal's head, narrowly missing its nose.

The harrowing scene was caught on camera by an onlooker, Kaylee Schnitzer. In the video, Schnitzer can be heard shouting, 'What are you doing?' and 'Why would you throw a rock at it?' When Lytvynchuk was confronted, he reportedly dismissed their concerns, saying that he 'don't care' and he was 'rich enough to pay the fines' before walking away, the criminal complaint said.

Experts who assessed Lani following the attack confirmed that she did not sustain serious physical injuries and has returned to normal behaviour.

A scandal has erupted in the U.S. after a deranged wealthy man threw a rock at a Hawaiian monk seal — one of the rarest marine mammals in the world.



The incident happened on the island of Maui and was caught on video. Witnesses tried to stop the man, but he just laughed and said… pic.twitter.com/03gMKrnzZo — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 10, 2026

Served With 'Street Justice'

Following the attack, the tourist soon found that local patience had reached its limit. The situation escalated into what locals described as 'street justice' when a resident, later dubbed an 'Ambassador of Aloha' by state officials, physically confronted Lytvynchuk.

Video of the altercation circulated widely on social media, reflecting the deep emotional connection between the Lahaina community and Lani. Her return to the area after the devastating 2023 wildfires had been seen as a symbol of hope.

Arrest and Federal Charges

Lytvynchuk, of Covington, Washington, was arrested and charged 'for harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal by throwing a large rock at the seal's head,' the complaint read. Prosecutors allege that Lytvynchuk violated the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Read more Meet Igor Lytvynchuk: US Tourist Who Was Beaten Up for Hurling a Rock at Beloved Hawaiian Seal Meet Igor Lytvynchuk: US Tourist Who Was Beaten Up for Hurling a Rock at Beloved Hawaiian Seal

Following an investigation by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Special Agents arrested Lytvynchuk near his home in Covington. He made his initial court appearance in Seattle on 14 May and has been ordered to appear in a Honolulu federal court on 27 May.

US Attorney Ken Sorenson emphasised the gravity of the case, stating, 'We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani. We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability.'

Lytvynchuk Faces $70K Fines

If convicted, Lytvynchuk faces financial penalties that may test his self-proclaimed wealth. He is reportedly linked to a Washington-based shipping company. Under the Endangered Species Act, he faces a fine of up to $50,000 (about £37,000).

He faces an additional $20,000 (£15,000) fine under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, bringing the total potential civil and criminal penalties to $70,000 (£52,000). Furthermore, each charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen praised the federal intervention, noting that the charges send a clear message that cruelty toward Hawaii's 'ocean ohana' will not be tolerated. In an email, as reported by the New York Post, Bissen wrote: 'Lani is a reminder that humanity and the instinct to protect what is vulnerable are still values people can unite around.'