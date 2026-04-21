Deisy Rivera Ortega's detention during a scheduled immigration check-in in Texas has triggered legal action and growing scrutiny over how routine appointments can result in ICE custody.

ICE Detention Of Military Spouse Sparks Legal Case

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Deisy Rivera Ortega, the wife of an active-duty US Army sergeant, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Texas after being taken into custody during what was meant to be a routine immigration check-in, a case that has triggered legal action and renewed debate over how immigration enforcement affects military families.

Rivera Ortega was detained on 14 April 2026 in El Paso, Texas, during a scheduled appointment connected to the Parole in Place process, a programme designed to allow certain undocumented spouses US service members to pursue legal residency pathways while remaining in the country. Instead of progressing her case, the appointment ended with her being placed in ICE custody, where she remains.

Who Is Deisy Rivera Ortega? ICE Custody Explained

Rivera Ortega is a Salvadoran national who has lived in the United States since 2016. She is married to Sgt. First Class Jose Serrano, an active-duty US Army soldier with nearly 27 years of service, including overseas deployments. The couple married in 2022 and have been living within the military community linked to his assignment.

Her detention has drawn attention not only because of her immigration status, but also because of her close ties to a long-serving military member, raising questions about how such cases are handled when families are directly connected to active service.

Texas Immigration Check-In Leads To ICE Detention

The arrest took place during what was expected to be a routine immigration appointment in El Paso. The check-in formed part of ongoing proceedings under Parole in Place, which is intended to provide a structured legal pathway for military spouses.

However, ICE officers took Rivera Ortega into custody during the appointment itself, turning a procedural visit into an immediate detention. According to reporting by The Times of India, the case has added to wider concerns about whether routine immigration check-ins are increasingly being used as points of enforcement action rather than administrative review.

She has remained in detention since that day, with her legal status now under review.

Family Reaction And Military Impact Deepens

Sgt. First Class Jose Serrano has spoken about the emotional strain the case has placed on his family, describing confusion and frustration over his wife's detention despite her following required immigration procedures. He criticised the move by authorities, saying ICE is 'out of control' and questioning why compliance with scheduled appointments resulted in detention rather than progress in her case.

For Serrano, the situation is both legal and deeply personal, as he warned that potential deportation would separate him from his wife and make normal family life extremely difficult given the demands and restrictions of his long military service.

Habeas Corpus Filed In Deisy Rivera Ortega Case

Rivera Ortega's legal representatives have now filed a habeas corpus petition, arguing that her detention is unlawful and that she was complying with immigration requirements at the time of her arrest.

The case continues to move through immigration proceedings, with advocates highlighting broader concerns about how enforcement actions intersect with military family protections and established immigration pathways.