Helena Bonham Carter weighed in on London High Court's ruling on Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun in a recent magazine interview. She said she is in disbelief given how she knows the actor personally.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is the godfather of the actress' children so she knows him outside of work. She has been outspoken about her support for the actor ever since she learned about the domestic abuse accusations his ex-wife Amber Heard filed against him.

Carter, along with other celebrities and fans, does not believe that Depp is capable of hurting anyone let alone women. She previously said that it is not in his character. Thus, she could not believe it when he lost in his defamation case against The Sun for its "wife-beater" article.

Judge Andrew Nicol found him guilty and said the allegations that he physically abused Heard were "substantially true." "The Crown" star told The Telegraph that she is "totally flummoxed" by the verdict.

In October, Carter admitted that "none of it makes sense" when asked about Heard's domestic abuse claims. She said that Depp is "not stupid" to have gone to court with The Sun if he knew he was guilty. He "wouldn't have gone to this length if he thought he was in the wrong." She believes the actor is innocent of the allegations because he is "quite old-fashioned" with his manners.

The 57-year-old "Minamata" star has since submitted a request to the Court of Appeal to overturn Judge Nicol's verdict. It is said to be on the list of pending applications and whether his permission to appeal will be granted is still unknown.

It is not the end of the court battle between Depp and Heard though. They will face each other again in Virginia for his defamation case over a 2018 op-ed she wrote about being a victim and survivor of domestic abuse. A Virginia judge has reportedly ordered the actress to turn over her arrest record, which involves her former partner, Tasya van Ree. It is "crucial to key allegations in Mr. Depp's complaint," according to his lawyer, Benjamin Chew of Brown Rudnick.