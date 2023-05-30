Between the years 2021 and 2022, women being represented in senior roles in businesses only increased by 1 per cent. According to data from the BEIS Small Business Survey, in 2021, less than 20 per cent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were led by women. A reported 44 per cent of the SMEs studied by the BEIS Small Business Survey were in the education field.

Business podcasts are an innovative way that aspiring entrepreneurs can gain current business knowledge and obtain advice. Since the latest United Nations Women's report claimed that 35,000 women gained business leadership skills in 2021, several business podcasts hosted by a few per cent (women) have emerged on digital platforms.

Research suggests that around 464 million people listen to podcasts worldwide, with more than 50 per cent of people in the UK claiming to have listened to a podcast in the last 12 months.

In the UK the most listened to podcast is in the business genre. 'The Diary of a CEO', a male-led podcast hosted by Dragons' Den's Steven Bartlett, receives around 10 million downloads a month.

But, although they may not show up in the top charts, there are podcasts that aim to educate female entrepreneurs on the business industry specifically.

The Women In Business Radio Show

The Women In Business Radio Show, hosted by Sian Murphy, has been active since 2015. The podcast boasts raw and honest interviews with businesswomen, who share their ideas, tactics and past experiences in the industry. There are three new episodes posted a month, and the show receives a minimum of 3,000 views a week.

Bum To Business Woman by The Small Business Handbook

Olivia Crabtree supports small businesses in the UK and is an E-commerce Business and Etsy mentor. The 23-year-old is the founder of three businesses which include the 6-figure companies: The Small Business Handbook and The Passive Income Handbook.

Olivia Crabtree frequently refers to herself as a "university dropout," after she ditched her university degree to become an entrepreneur. She uses her platform, to empower young entrepreneurs – urging them to recognise their potential and the opportunities around them.

The Bum to Business Woman podcast is colloquial and informative. On the podcast, Olivia shares unfiltered stories and struggles that women face when they emerge into the business industry. The episodes focus on advice for women in business while motivating other young women to consider becoming a CEO.

Be Bold in Business

Samantha Hearne is a certified business coach, who hosts the podcast Be Bold in Business. On her platform, she uses her qualifications to inspire other female entrepreneurs who "spend too much time trying to fit in to be liked."

The Be Bold in Business podcast, which is updated with new episodes weekly, ultimately aims to teach women how to grow and scale businesses.

Good Business Conversations

Gaby Marsden is the founder of the market-leading sustainability agency, Good Business. Good Business provides ambitious women with online courses created by industry experts.

Gaby Marsden recalled: "I am a self-confessed business podcast junkie, and I absolutely love hearing about how other women have built their businesses."

On her podcast, Good Business Conversations, she followed the journey of female founders and freelancers from around the world. Together with her guests, she informed her listeners about the potential struggles attached to scaling businesses and entrepreneurial journeys.

Birth Your Vision Podcast

Birth Your Vision Podcast tackles the personal and professional setbacks that women face in the business industry. Hannah Kupoluyi, the host of Birth Your Vision Podcast and founder of the Podcast Creators Network, uses her platform to provide women and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources that will assist them with creating a successful business.

Hannah Kupoluyi is also a multi-award-winning host, the founder of All Women's Network Club, and has also been recognised as one of the most inspirational women in London in 2021.

Appearing as a guest on The Podcast Empire, Hannah Kupoluyi emphasised: "As a visionary woman... you have got to believe in yourself. Because many of us, we are lacking confidence, and that really prevents us from being the best versions of ourselves."