The rumour mill has started churning out speculations surrounding the iPhone 15 series, as well as the iPhone 16 lineup. However, Apple is sparing no effort to keep key details about its next-gen iPhones under wraps.

Still, some pieces of vital information regarding the upcoming iPhones have been popping up on the internet lately. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series later this year. In the meantime, multiple reports suggest a titanium iPhone could be in the offing.

Aside from this, Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch an iPhone Ultra in the coming years. However, the company is still mum on its plans to introduce an all-new Ultra lineup for its smartphones. Amid the lack of an official confirmation, a new rendering has popped up on the internet.

The recently surfaced rendering conjures up an image of an iPhone Ultra with an Apple Watch Ultra design. The titanium iPhone has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. Last year, a patent was spotted online, implying that Apple is exploring the possibility of making a titanium iPhone, MacBook, and iPad.

Aside from this, tipster ShrimpApplePro claimed the iPhone 15 would adopt a new border design with a rounded back edge corner. Also, the leaker indicated the material used to make this iPhone would be titanium. Past leaks suggest the iPhone 15 series will go official this fall.

So the new iPhone 15

From the early information that I have, the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner (as pointed out in the images) will be rounded and not square anymore.

The material also will be titanium.

Still very early to take it as it is. pic.twitter.com/hbdCKUhVP9 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) November 20, 2022

In his latest report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is gearing up to introduce a new Ultra premium tier to its smartphones in 2024. In other words, the long-rumoured iPhone Ultra could finally break cover next year. Moreover, he suggests the Ultra variant will be more powerful than the Pro Max model.

Also, the iPhone Ultra could sport a larger screen and have a better camera setup. The Ultra model will probably pack a more competent processor as well. Furthermore, Gurman believes the purported iPhone Ultra will not be foldable.

Now, Designer Jonas Daehnert has shared a rendering that visualises what the iPhone would look like if it embraced the Apple Watch Ultra design. It is worth mentioning here this rendering isn't based on a titanium iPhone 15 or an iPhone Ultra. In his tweet, Jonas clarified that he does not have an idea about all the leaks.

Apparently, the designer just wanted to see if Apple could bring the Watch Ultra design language to an iPhone. The handset features an eye-catching International Orange Action Button. The bottom houses a port. The buttons are raised and there's a rugged ringer switch as well. We can see the speaker cutouts, rounded corners, as well as the hard display edge.