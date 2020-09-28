Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced Friday that they are expecting a child early next year. While all members of the British royal family have been extending their wishes to the happy couple and will be doting on the kid upon arrival, the baby might grow an extra special bond with the Cambridges.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have their official residence at Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom house located on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Their home is located just steps away from Apartment 1A, Prince William and Kate Middleton's lavish 20-room, four-story apartment where they live with their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

The children of the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge will be neighbours to Eugenie's baby and will expectedly enjoy several playdates with their second cousin.

Eugenie and Jack, who tied the knot in October 2018 in St George's chapel, shared the good news through the royal family's Instagram account on Friday, breaking the royal tradition of Buckingham Palace making the announcement. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," the expecting mother wrote alongside a sweet picture of bear-shaped baby slippers and a snap of herself and Jack, adding a baby emoji.

The palace also later issued a formal statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson, who will have her first grandchild after the arrival of the future royal baby, said she and her ex-husband Prince Andrew are thrilled with the news. The Duchess of York told Hello! magazine: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

The baby, who will be eleventh in the line of succession to the British throne, will be the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The monarch couple is already great-grandparents to Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Mia and Lena Tindall, and Archie Harrison-Mountbatten-Windsor.