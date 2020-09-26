Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank after Buckingham Palace and the royal announced the baby news on social media. The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is readying to welcome her baby in 2021.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are delighted by news the former's cousin's pregnancy news. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, liked the mom-to-be's post hours after the happy news was announced. Princes Charles and Camilla and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also liked the post, which was published on Friday. Clarence House retweeted the announcement shared by the Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also "sent their congratulations privately" to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, a source told People. The announcement was made on the official royal family Twitter page on Friday. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the tweet reads.

Eugenie appears to have been able to keep her pregnancy under the wrap well into her second trimester. The 30-year-old royal may have been sending fans a big pregnancy clue with her recent outfits. She has been sporting some beautiful bracelets that represent a special meaning for mother and child, Hello reports.

She was pictured out and about in London wearing a pair of beaded rose quartz bracelets, which are believed to bear protective properties during pregnancy and childbirth. The stones of the 'Great Mother' as they are called could help guide her through her first pregnancy. It may have even been gifted by a close friend or family member.

The rose quartz is said to promote a nurturing energy and is the ultimate gemstone for love. Its healing properties are believed to aid fertility, conception, pregnancy and childbirth.

Eugenie and Jack's baby will be eleventh-in-line to the British throne when he or she is born. It is unlikely that the couple's baby will have a royal title.