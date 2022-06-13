Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly did not get to spend more time to let their daughter Lilibet bond with Queen Elizabeth II, because palace aides were there to monitor their visit.

Her Majesty finally met her namesake for the first time during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their daughter to her great-grandmother after the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2.

The Queen went back home to Windsor Castle afterwards, and the couple did not join the other royals for lunch. Instead, they reportedly returned to Frogmore Cottage, but only after they dropped by for a brief reunion with Her Majesty.

A source told The Sun that the Queen's first meeting with Lilibet was quick and kept formal. Palace aides reportedly wanted to make sure that it "was a quick in and out job." A source said that it "was all quite formal."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were only given 15 minutes to let their daughter get to know her royal great-grandmother. It is believed that they also brought their son, Archie, 3, to reunite with Her Majesty. Their son was only ten months old when the royals last saw him before Megxit in 2020.

Not much is known about what happened when Queen Elizabeth II finally met Lilibet. There are no photos to prove that the encounter actually happened. It is said that the proud parents had initially wanted to have their photographer capture the memorable moment, but palace aides refused to have them take pictures amid concerns that the images could end up on a U.S. TV network.

It is unclear if the rest of the royal family members also saw Lilibet, especially Prince William, Kate Middleton, and cousins Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

In April, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also dropped by at Windsor Castle to see Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. It was a secret meeting and they reportedly also met with Prince Charles and Camilla for some "clear the air" talks that only lasted for 15 minutes.