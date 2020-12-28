Hilaria Baldwin has finally responded to the accusations that she "faked" her Spanish heritage. The yoga instructor took to her Instagram account on Sunday to address the questions surrounding her fluctuating accent, and also confirmed that she was born in Boston, not Majorca.

The 36-year-old posted the video after a Twitter user shared links to her past interviews questioning her Spanish accent. Several of her classmates came forward to confirm the claims, and stated that Hilaria was in fact raised in Weston, Massachusetts, by professor parents without a hint of a foreign accent.

This was contradictory to Hilaria's biography on her agency's speaker's site which states that she was born on the island of Majorca and raised in Boston, without specifying a timeline for her upbringing.

Read more Meghan Markle miscarriage: Other celebrities who openly spoke up about their tragic loss

Hilaria issued a clarification in an Instagram video after the Twitter thread went viral. In the video, she got emotional while talking about the backlash and said, "If I've been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them and if I'm speaking more English...then I mix that."

"It's one of those things that's always been a little bit, I've been a little insecure about," she said, adding that she starts to mix languages when she feels nervous or upset.

She also addressed her haters, "I kind of want to say just leave me alone," Hilaria said. "Leave me alone. I'm not doing anything wrong by being me and maybe that doesn't look like somebody who you've met before, but I mean, isn't that the beauty of diversity?"

She refused to apologise for her unique experience, adding, "There's nothing wrong with me and I'm not going to apologise for the amount of time that I spent in two countries and I'm not going to apologise for the fact that I speak two languages and I'm not going to apologise for the fact that I have two versions of my name."

Alec Baldwin, her husband of eight years, also took to social media to address the controversy. "You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap.

And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I've said. So, that's not lost on me that I'm guilty of that as well," the actor said on Instagram.

Hilaria and Alec are blessed with five kids: daughter Carmen, 7, sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 3 months. The busy mom also spoke about raising the children to be bilingual.

"I'm really lucky that I grew up speaking two languages," Hilaria said in another video posted on her Instagram earlier Sunday. "And I'm trying to raise my kids so that they speak two languages too," she said.