Dionne Warwick had some burning questions about the stage names of fellow musicians Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd, and the legendary singer did not shy away from seeking answers from them.

Dionne Warwick took to her Twitter account on Saturday to ask the two artists about the thought process behind their unique stage names. What followed was a hilarious Twitter exchange, where Warwick cracked one pun after the other.

"Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name?" Warwick asked the artist whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett.

"I cannot stop thinking about this," she added in the tweet.

The "Don't Make Me Over" singer further joked that she is now "Dionne the Singer." She also revealed that "Holy," Chance The Rapper's latest single with Justin Bieber, is one of her favourite songs at the moment.

The rapper was elated by Dionne's tweet, and responded: "Sorry I'm still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!" The 27-year-old did not completely answer Dionne's question, but said he will take whatever name she wants to call him with. "God bless you," he concluded.

Dionne then exclaimed that indeed she knows "The Rapper," while suggesting that they should collaborate. She wrote: "Of course I know you. You're THE rapper. Let's rap together. I'll message you."

The hilarious Twitter exchange also caught the attention of her son, Damon Elliot who decided his mother's phone must be taken away. The producer and singer wrote: "Mom that's it! As soon as this quarantine is over I'm taking your iphone away from you.. time to go back to a flip phone."

"Good luck getting into MY house without a working key," Dionne joked in response.

The Grammy-winner then moved on to her next burning question, which was about the stage name of The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

"The Weeknd is next. Why? It's not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd," she asked. The musician added that she will be coming after everyone who has put "The" in their name.

"If you have 'The' in your name I'm coming for you. I need answers today," she declared.

The Weeknd was also thrilled that he got trolled by the legendary singer. The "Blinding Lights" hitmaker tweeted: "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick, and I feel honored! You just made my day," adding a crying laughing emoji and heart emojis.

Dionne, who is just days away from celebrating her 80th birthday, also tweeted about Taylor Swift, writing: "Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you're in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!"

The "Lover" hitmaker replied to her message after two days, writing: "I just saw that you tweeted me!! I'm a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy."

Warwick had revealed last month that she has a social media team who helps her with her tweets, but most of them are coming directly from her.