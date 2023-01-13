H&M Malaysia has come under fire after several media reports claimed that footage from hidden cameras in changing rooms at its Kuala Lumpur stores was being sold online.

The Swedish retail giant has said that it is looking into the matter and that it has filed a report with the police.

"Our customers' safety is of utmost importance to us. All findings about the recent concerns about hidden cameras in H&M fitting rooms to date have been reported to the police, and investigations are currently ongoing," the clothing retail chain wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

It added that the company has already conducted an inspection of the fitting rooms in all H&M stores in Malaysia to ensure its customers' safety.

(2 of 2) Our customers’ safety is of utmost importance to us. All findings about the recent concerns about hidden cameras in H&M fitting rooms to date have been reported to the police, and investigations are currently ongoing. — H&M Malaysia (@hmmalaysia) January 11, 2023

A Twitter user who goes by the name @meleisgw claimed that she found videos of some customers changing clothes on Twitter's seedier underbelly, the Dark Side (DS). The user also shared screenshots from the videos. However, the tweet has now been deleted.

Read more British man accused of filming 50 women undressing in Australian changing rooms

"I found the picture floating around online and from my understanding, these videos are being sold on Twitter and people have already purchased them. Someone said these videos were originally advertised on the MeWe application," the woman told SAYS.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a social media outrage with some people threatening to boycott H&M. "Someone should file a case against your company. Especially with this acknowledgement of your negligence," wrote one user.

Assistant police commissioner Noor Dellhan Yahaya said that they also received a complaint from the manager of one of the stores. The security manager claimed that he received a message about one such video being circulated on WhatsApp.

"We sent our personnel there to investigate and could not find the camera. We believe it happened at another location," said Yahaya. He added that an investigation has been launched into the matter.