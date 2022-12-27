Harry Potter fans are undoubtedly extremely excited with the "Hogwarts Legacy" release date less than two months away. What's even more exciting is that the upcoming game allows players to cast unforgivable curses, including the dreaded Avada Kedavra.

Avada Kedavra, Cruciatus, and Imperius

In the Harry Potter book series, Avada Kedavra is one of the three forbidden or unforgivable curses, which can kill an enemy even if they have performed a Protego spell. The other two curses are the Cruciatus Curse, which causes unbearable pain, and the Imperius Curse, which robs one's free will allowing the caster to control the actions of the target.

In "Hogwarts Legacy," players can venture into the Forbidden Forest and enter the Dark Arts Battle Arena to fight enemies, according to ScreenRant. Players can use the three forbidden curses, Avada Kedavra, Cruciatus, and Imperius, to fight waves of enemies.

Restrictions on unforgivable curses

However, there are some limitations to the use of unforgivable curses in "Hogwarts Legacy." They can only be used inside the Dark Arts Battle Arena, which means players can't use them on the school ground.

The developer has also placed many restrictions on forbidden curses to prevent them from becoming too overpowered. For instance, there is a long cooldown on Avada Kedavra.

But there are clever ways to go around these restrictions. For example, one can drink a potion to reduce the cooldown time or use a chaining spell to link several enemies so that if one gets hit by a forbidden curse, the others suffer the same fate.

To get these curses, players need to purchase the deluxe edition of "Hogwarts Legacy." The deluxe edition also comes with a number of freebies, such as the Thestral Mount, the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and the Dark Arts Garrison Hat.

"Hogwarts Legacy" is set for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.