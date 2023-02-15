Those who read the Harry Potter books and watched the movies know how important mandrakes are. They are likewise very useful in the recently released "Hogwarts Legacy" as they'll be needed when learning some spells from Professor Garlick but getting them might be a bit of a hassle.

There are actually two ways players can get mandrakes. They can either grow these human-like plants themselves or buy them.

Buying mandrakes from Dogweed and Deathcap

Dogweed and Deathcap is a shop in Hogsmeade selling exotic plants and flowers, including Death-Cap, a poisonous mushroom. Thus, it is no surprise that the shop will likewise be selling mandrakes, which can be purchased for 500 gold galleons each, according to Polygon.

Players new to the game might find it tricky to locate the shop. Dogweed and Deathcap is found at the north end of Hogsmeade but they might be difficult to spot since it is hidden beneath the UI if players try to find the shop on the map. With the North Hogsmeade floo flame as the starting point, players need to go north along the road while keeping the pond to their right. By just following the path, they'll eventually reach the Dogweed and Deathcap, according to PC Gamer.

Use the Room of Requirement to grow mandrakes

Meanwhile, players who do not want to shell out 500 gold for each mandrake can try to grow the plant themselves. For this to happen, they need to make use of the Room of Requirement.

Players can buy mandrake seeds from Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade for 800 gold galleons. They can start growing mandrakes by interacting with any herbology station in the Room of Requirement. It takes 10 minutes to grow one mandrake.

First major 'Hogwarts Legacy' update was delayed for PS5

Meanwhile, the first major update for 'Hogwarts Legacy' just arrive for Xbox Series X and PC players. The update contains a variety of bug fixes to fix various issues while enhancing UI, performance, and stability, according to IGN Southeast Asia.

However, there is a delay in the update on PS5 consoles. "PS5 players, due to some unforeseen issues, we're targeting later this week to get your patch to you. Thanks for your patience!" WB Games Avalanche posted on Twitter.