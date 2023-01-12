The "Hogwarts Legacy" release date is still a month away, but the game is already selling like hotcakes. In fact, the upcoming title is now the best-selling game on Steam even though it has not been released yet, which is understandable considering that millions of Harry Potter fans around the world have been looking forward to getting their hands on the game since its announcement.

When "Hogwarts Legacy" was first revealed in 2020, the expectation was that the game would launch sometime in 2021. Unfortunately, the game's release was delayed a couple of times until it was announced that the game would launch on February 10, 2023.

However, not all gamers won't get the game on that date as the February 10 release date is only applicable to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The "Hogwarts Legacy" release date for PS4 and Xbox One is scheduled on April 4, 2023, according to GameRant.

Pre-order data for "Hogwarts Legacy" hints that the Harry Potter-based game will become one of the most popular games when it launches. "Hogwarts Legacy" is now the top in Steam's best-sellers list and is even outdoing downloads of free-to-play games, which just shows the game's popularity.

In fact, the pre-order sales of "Hogwarts Legacy" is even better than many AAA games. However, that's not surprising considering that Harry Potter is one of the biggest media franchises of all time. The Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions have been particularly very appealing to Harry Potter fans.

Gamers who pre-order the "Hogwarts Legacy" Digital Deluxe or Collector's Edition will be able to play the game three days in advance. This means that since the "Hogwarts Legacy" release date is on February 10, those who pre-order those versions of the game will already be playing on February 7.