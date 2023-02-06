The "Hogwarts Legacy" release date for PC will finally arrive later this week, Understandably, Harry Potter fans can hardly contain their excitement as they finally get to experience what it's like to learn and study magic just like Harry did. Before its launch, here are some of the basic things fans should know about the game.

The 'Hogwarts Legacy' story does not include Harry Potter

In case some fans are still hoping to catch a glimpse of Harry on campus, they should be reminded that it won't happen. Simply put, Harry Potter is not included in the plot of "Hogwarts Legacy."

The reason for this is actually very simple. The game is set in the 1800s, before the events of the Harry Potter books. This means that Harry was not even born yet at this point.

In "Hogwarts Legacy," Avalanche Software promised that players would "embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world," according to Cnet. However, the developer has not revealed what this hidden truth might be adding more mystery to the game.

Basically, the game allows players to experience the study of magic in Hogwarts as they join as students at the school. They are able to attend classes, choose their house, brew potions, master spells, and even tame beasts.

When will players get their hands on 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

Unfortunately, it won't be the same for everyone. Depending on their gaming platform, some fans will be able to play the game months ahead of others.

The earliest "Hogwarts Legacy" release date on February 10, 2023. However, this version will only be for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

PS4 and Xbox One will still be able to get their hands on the game, but it will happen a couple of months after the PC/current-gen consoles version. The "Hogwarts Legacy" release date for PS4 and Xbox One is on April 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch users will have to wait a bit longer. The "Hogwarts Legacy" release date for the Switch console is on July 25, 2023.

Early Access

For PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 users who want to get the game even earlier can get the Deluxe Editions, which includes 72 hours of early access as one of its perks. "Those buying the Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to start playing on Feb. 7 at midnight in their region. Those buying the Digital Deluxe Edition for PC will be able to start playing on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.," the publication added.