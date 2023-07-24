Hollywood celebrities have been sharing their blessings, support, and relief to hear from Jamie Foxx after months of silence following his hospitalisation. The actor hinted he was in critical condition when he was sent to the hospital in April.

The 55-year-old shared a video on his Instagram in which he addressed concerns about his health months after he privately suffered from a "medical condition." He first shared his gratitude to those who prayed for him and sent him messages.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me, and how it brought me back," he said adding that he "went through something" that he thought he "would never, even go through."

Foxx continued, "I know a lot of people were waiting, or wanting to hear updates, and to be honest with you – I just didn't want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show."

The actor then hinted that he went through a serious medical condition adding, "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

He said his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corrine Foxx saved his life. He thanked them for keeping his health battle private.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick-in in such a way... Ya'll know they kept it airtight. They didn't let nothing out. They protected me, and that's what I hope everyone can have in moments like these."

Foxx then refuted claims that he had been blinded and paralysed from his mysterious illness. There were also rumours that he suffered from stroke as a side effect of the COVID-19 booster. But he admitted that he did go to "hell and back," that the last few months have been "tough," and that his road to recovery has some "potholes" in it.

He became emotional thinking about the love he received in one of his darkest times. Fighting back his tears he continued, "I've been sick man, but now, I've got my legs under me, so you're going to see me out...I'm here on Earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God." The "They Cloned Tyrone" star then reminded his fans, "I'm on my way back."

Friends and family immediately sent their support to Foxx. Among them are Will Smith, The Rock, Michael B. Jordan, Jordin Sparks, Viola Davis, Justin Timberlake, LL Cool J, Sisqo, Regina Hall, and his daughter Corrine.

"I'm gonna bear hug the fuck outta you when I see you again," The Rock wrote and Smith chimed in, "Awww Man!! Who's cuttin' onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed 'n Appreciated Right Now!"

"I love you brother!!" Jordan wrote and Davis commented, "God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie." Timberlake wrote, "Love you, Foxx!!!" and LL Cool J said, "@iamjamiefoxx so glad to see you back my brother."

Corrine shared, "I love you dad" and Sparks added, "Sending an abundance of love to you and your family, Jamie!"

Barbara Streisand also joined the long-list of celebrities who shared their support for the "Ray" star. Corrine also thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes writing on Instagram, "Thank you for all your love & support these past few months 🙏🏽 our family is grateful beyond measure ❤️ God is good."

Dear Jamie,

So great to see your face today and hear you speak. I’ve been sending you lots of love and light and will keep doing that forever.

I love you,

Barbra. pic.twitter.com/ms2fy6mIza — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 22, 2023

The video came after Foxx was spotted out in Chicago three times. He was seen on a boat cruising the Chicago River and was also caught on video returning a woman's bag. The woman said he appeared healthy and had no issues with his speech.

#JamieFoxx is outchea savin the day! A woman was on a carriage ride in Chicago today when her bag fell w/o her knowledge. A truck stopped to give it to her and out walked Jamie.

As he hugged her, she asked how he was, to which he responded, he feels great! (🎥:@barber_homie_quan) pic.twitter.com/6qNQhPPFAD — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 11, 2023

TMZ released this footage of Jamie Foxx waving at a fan while riding on a boat on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon.



It's the first public appearance by the actor in months.pic.twitter.com/l57vWlNgzZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 10, 2023

However, Foxx has yet to divulge what led to the "medical condition" that sent him to the hospital in April. He is said to be undergoing therapy now in Chicago following his hospitalisation.