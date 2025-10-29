A tragic inquest has revealed how a 12-year-old boy lost his life after inhaling Lynx deodorant in a deadly viral trend known as chroming , a practice that has sparked calls for tighter controls on aerosol sales and stricter age limits on social media use.

But what is chroming and what makes it so dangerous?

The Death Of Oliver Gorman

Oliver Gorman, a Year 7 pupil from Hyde, Greater Manchester, was found unresponsive in his bed just 45 minutes after returning from a family holiday on 5 May 2025. His mother discovered empty cans of Lynx deodorant beside him, and despite being airlifted to Tameside General Hospital, he could not be resuscitated. A post-mortem later confirmed that he had died from butane inhalation.

@manchesternews ⬆️CLICK LINK TO READ MORE⬆️ A 'sweet' child from Tameside died after participating in a social media 'craze' called Chroming, which had been widely shared on TikTok, an inquest has heard. Oliver Gorman, 12, was found unresponsive in his bedroom on the evening of May 5 this year, after arriving from holiday at the family home in Hyde. He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. A number of empty deodorant bottles were found in his room, and a post-mortem found he died as a result of the inhalation of butane gas– a propellant found in many aerosol deodorants. #manchestereveningnews #tameside #hyde #chromingawareness ♬ original sound - Manchester News - Manchester News

Oliver's mother, Clare Gillespie, described her son as a 'sweet boy' who loved animals and was close to his two older brothers. She explained that he had struggled with teasing about his curly blond hair and had recently found the transition to secondary school difficult. However, the coroner ruled that Oliver had not intended to take his own life, concluding instead that his death was a tragic accident linked to chroming.

The Rise Of Chroming

Chroming, also known as huffing, involves inhaling toxic fumes from household products such as deodorants, hairsprays, paint thinners, and nail polish removers to achieve a brief feeling of euphoria. The term originated from the metallic paint residue left on the face after inhalation. Experts warn that the practice, which first emerged in the early 2000s, has resurfaced through social media platforms such as TikTok, where dangerous challenges have gone viral.

According to Dr Anthony Pizon, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, chroming is often a form of experimentation among young people seeking quick highs. Although overall inhalant use among teenagers had declined since the 1990s, recent data shows an increase in experimentation. The US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported that around 564,000 adolescents aged 12 to 17 engaged in inhalant use in 2023.

A Dangerous Trend

The effects of chroming can be immediate and devastating. Short-term symptoms can mimic alcohol intoxication, including dizziness, slurred speech, nausea, and loss of coordination. Prolonged use can result in brain damage, organ failure, addiction, and, in some cases, sudden death, even after a single attempt.

Dr Betty Choi, a paediatrician and author, explained that the appeal of chroming lies in the easy availability of products used for the activity. Most households contain aerosols or solvents, making it difficult for parents to detect or prevent misuse. Experts warn that even brief exposure can lead to cardiac arrest, suffocation, or fatal poisoning depending on the product inhaled.

The TikTok Connection

At Oliver's inquest, Assistant Coroner Andrew Bridgman confirmed that chroming originated as a TikTok challenge but said it was unclear how Oliver first encountered it. His family believes the trend spread through social media and has launched a campaign called 'Oliver's Awareness' to warn others about its dangers. The coroner urged the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to consider banning under-18s from using TikTok, citing growing concerns about viral challenges affecting young users.

Bridgman also called on the government to introduce stricter controls on aerosol sales, including a ban on under-16s purchasing deodorants. He described current warning labels, such as 'Solvent abuse can kill instantly', as inadequate and said he would be writing to the Department for Business and Trade to request clearer packaging and sales restrictions.

Warnings From Experts

Experts stress that parents should remain vigilant. Dr Choi said that frequent nosebleeds, sores around the mouth, and a strong chemical odour could be signs a child is inhaling substances. Teachers and parents are encouraged to discuss the risks openly, reinforcing that chroming can have lifelong or fatal consequences.

TikTok has stated that it removes content promoting dangerous activities and blocks searches related to harmful challenges, such as the 'blackout challenge'. The platform claims to identify 99 per cent of banned content before it is reported and directs users searching for risky trends to its Safety Centre. Despite these measures, cases of harm linked to viral challenges continue to surface globally.

A Call For Change

Following Oliver's death, his mother has urged parents to restrict their children's access to TikTok and to be aware of what they view online. She said she had no idea deodorant misuse could be deadly, noting that aerosol cans were a common household item. To her, the message is clearer than ever; parents should not assume their children are safe simply because they are at home on their phones.