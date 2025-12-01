A wave of anticipation is sweeping the music and sports world as Charlie Puth is set to take the spotlight, singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LX. Fans responded almost immediately, declaring '100% faith' in the 'See You Again' singer to deliver a memorable moment at the world's most-watched sporting event.

The decision follows a formal announcement by the NFL and its entertainment partner Roc Nation, underscoring the league's commitment to blending pop culture prestige with live spectacle.

Puth Confirmed and Signed on To Open Super Bowl

On 30 November 2025, the NFL issued a press release confirming its pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LX, to be held on 8 February 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The release names Puth as the performer of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

In the same announcement, two other high-profile artists were named, Brandi Carlile will sing 'America the Beautiful', while rising R&B star Coco Jones will perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'.

Roc Nation's CEO, Desiree Perez, described the trio as 'generational talents', adding, 'We are honoured to have them, alongside our extraordinary deaf performers, on Super Bowl LX.

The release notes that the performances will be complemented by sign-language interpretation, American Sign Language (ASL) performers will deliver signed renditions of the national anthem and other songs, led by performers from organisations LOVE SIGN and Deaf Equality.

A Personal Announcement, a Public Roar

Shortly after the NFL press release, Puth confirmed the news himself, posting on his official Instagram account, 'I can't believe I'm saying this... I will be performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LX'. The post triggered a flood of support from fans.

The rapid fan reaction illustrated the emotional stake many have in the performance, comments ranged from 'GO CHARLIE!!!' to 'This is the best news of my Thanksgiving weekend ❤️'.

For Puth, the timing aligns with a major career moment, his fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, is scheduled for release on 6 March 2026.

Hundreds of millions worldwide watch the Super Bowl, which makes the national anthem a symbolic moment. The NFL and Roc Nation appear to be banking on Puth's wide appeal and streaming success, the press release notes his more than 35 billion career streams and multiple platinum hits such as 'Attention' and 'We Don't Talk Anymore'.

Moreover, the inclusion of ASL and signed performance components reinforces a broader commitment to accessibility and representation, a growing priority in major live events. Deaf performers will deliver signed renditions of the anthem and other songs, marking a step forward for inclusivity at a global spectacle.

Public reactions, especially on social media, reveal fans' hopes, many see Puth's participation as elevating the Super Bowl's musical tone, perhaps even ensuring a 'safe bet' of vocal professionalism amid controversy surrounding the headline act.

For some, it's about validation. The Super Bowl may be dominated by sports, but for global pop-culture watchers, Puth's appearance signals that mainstream music still holds sway in even the most American-dominated events.

Because Fans Want '100% Faith' in Puth

In interviews, social-media threads and fan communities, the phrase '100% Faith' keeps resurfacing, a shorthand for trust that Puth will deliver. While the league and Roc Nation haven't publicly acknowledged the slogan, the groundswell of excitement is unmistakable.

Some fans say the Super Bowl feels 'made for Charlie'. Others appreciate the contrast, Puth's polished, pop-savvy style alongside the more polarising energy of the halftime headliner.

While speculation has swirled, some even mistakenly claimed Puth replaced the headliner, the record is clear, he will sing the anthem as part of the pregame show.

As the build-up to Super Bowl LX intensifies, one thing is certain, for fans betting on a powerful opening to the show, their bets rest squarely on Charlie Puth.