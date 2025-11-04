What began as a sudden-death case has now been reclassified as murder after Kuala Lumpur police escalated their investigation into the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, known to fans as the 'nurse goddess'for her beauty and background in nursing.

The 36-year-old content creator, who had travelled to Malaysia to film a video project with Malaysian rapper NameWee, was found dead in a hotel bathtub on 22 October, according to The Star.

The reclassification has reignited international attention on the case and intensified questions over what led to Hsieh's final moments.

From Sudden Death to Murder

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the change in classification, saying:

'Her body was discovered on 22 October. It was initially classified as sudden death, but we have since reclassified it under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.'

Under Malaysian law, Section 302 carries a possible death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, along with caning. The 2023 reforms to Malaysia's capital punishment laws removed mandatory execution but left murder as one of the country's most serious offences.

NameWee Denies Involvement

The case has drawn widespread attention across Malaysia and Taiwan, particularly after online speculation linked NameWee to Hsieh's death.

In an Instagram post written in Traditional Chinese, the musician denied any involvement, rejecting rumours of drug use and insisting that the truth would come out once the police report was released.

'I didn't take drugs or carry any,' he wrote. 'At most, I've been drinking more than usual. When the report comes out, everything will be clear.'

NameWee added that he and his team had been targets of 'blackmail and extortion' in recent days but said he would cooperate fully with authorities.

He also expressed condolences over Hsieh's death, writing 'R.I.P.' and criticising what he described as a slow ambulance response, claiming paramedics arrived 'nearly an hour late'.

Translated from Chinese with AI

[I saw the news about the arrest for drug use again, and I personally feel very dulan (a Taiwanese/Hokkien slang term meaning annoyed, ticked off, or pissed off). I've also received a lot of concern from people, so I'm here to give a unified reply to everyone all at once.

I did not take drugs, nor did I carry drugs. At most, I've been drinking more alcohol recently. Believe it if you want to believe it, don't believe it if you don't. Anyway, when the police report comes out, the truth will be clear. That should still take two or three months.

The reason I didn't respond before is that the case is still under investigation, and we cannot disclose the details of the case. These past few days, we've also been subjected to blackmail and extortion. If you want to keep playing, we'll accompany you all the way to the end anytime.

Regarding the sudden death of You Zhi, we deeply regret it. R.I.P. The ambulance was delayed for nearly an hour. I truly don't know what the number 999 is used for. If you call to ask, you'll even get scolded... knn bccb.]

International and Legal Implications

Because Hsieh was a Taiwanese national, the case could involve cooperation between Malaysian and Taiwanese authorities, although no official confirmation has been made.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Kuala Lumpur has not commented publicly but is expected to monitor the investigation closely given the victim's nationality.

Police have not disclosed further updates, but reports indicate that forensic examinations and witness interviews are ongoing. As of this writing, no arrests have been made.

The case highlights both the risks faced by influencers working abroad and the speed with which online speculation can shape narratives in high-profile incidents.

For now, public attention remains fixed on what led to Hsieh's sudden and tragic death — and whether justice will follow.