Floyd Roger Myers Jr., who appeared in the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Maryland.

His mother, Renee Trice, confirmed his demise on 29 October 2025, confirming her son had endured three heart attacks in the past three years.

According to People, the actor, who played a young version of Will Smith's character in a 1992 flashback episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was found unresponsive only hours after he had spoken with his mother.

His death, the magazine noted, 'came as a shock' to his family and friends.

From Early Stardom to Community Leadership

Born in 1983, Myers first caught public attention when he portrayed 'Young Will' in the NBC hit sitcom.

He later appeared in The Jacksons: An American Dream, where he played a young Marlon Jackson, and took minor roles in Moesha and The Parent Hood.

The Independent described him as 'one of the many promising child performers of the early 1990s whose career faded quietly after the millennium.'

After leaving Hollywood, Myers shifted his focus to community work. He co-founded The Fellaship Men's Group, an organisation dedicated to helping men 'lead, heal, and thrive,' according to People.

The group announced his death in an Instagram post that read: 'RIP to our good brother @rocwonder--one of our co-founders. Gone but never forgotten. The mission will continue in your honour.'

A Father Remembered By His Family

Myers left behind four children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox. His sister, Tyree Trice, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and support his children, describing him as 'a devoted father, loving brother and friend whose kindness, laughter and warmth touched everyone he met.'

The fundraising appeal reflects what The New York Post called the 'quiet struggles' many former child actors face when their careers slow down.

Myers' later years were spent outside of the entertainment spotlight, focusing on his family and community.

Health Struggles and Sudden Loss

The Economic Times reported that Myers' mother revealed her son had been struggling with cardiac problems for several years. She said his previous heart attacks were 'a wake-up call,' but he had been optimistic about recovering.

His death comes amid growing awareness of heart disease among men in their 30s and 40s--a trend health experts link to stress, diet, and undiagnosed conditions.

Legacy of Kindness and Purpose

Tributes continue to pour in on social media from friends and former colleagues. Many described Myers as humble, spiritual, and compassionate.

As People wrote, 'his life tells of a child star who found purpose beyond fame.' To fans, he will always be 'Young Will' — full of energy and heart. To those who knew him personally, he was a man who helped others heal.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. leaves behind a legacy not of fame, but of faith and service.