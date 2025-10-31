New CCTV footage has reignited the mystery surrounding Liam Payne's death, showing hotel staff carrying the unconscious One Direction star hours before his fatal fall from a Buenos Aires balcony.

The shocking video has triggered international outrage and renewed scrutiny of alleged hotel negligence and mishandled emergency procedures.

The 31-year-old singer, once part of the world-famous boy band One Direction, was found dead after falling from the 14th-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel on 16 October 2024. The footage, published by The Globe via Magzter, appears to show three employees dragging his limp body through the hotel lobby in the early hours.

Prosecutors in Argentina are now investigating whether staff failures and delayed medical aid contributed to the singer's death.

CCTV Footage Sparks Global Investigation

The footage shows hotel workers struggling to move an unresponsive Payne across the lobby. The disturbing clip, published by Globe via Magzter, shows three employees moving Payne's body across the hotel lobby. One of them, Ezequiel Pereyra, has since been charged with supplying cocaine and faces potential manslaughter proceedings in connection with the incident.

Shocking photo shows Liam Payne being carried through the lobby of his Argentinian hotel just moments before falling from his room’s balcony. The footage, timestamped at 4:54 p.m. on October 16, captures events just 13 minutes before his fatal fall. pic.twitter.com/xUHFNTtkrm — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) November 25, 2024

Speaking from Marcos Paz Prison, Pereyra told investigators the tragedy 'didn't have to happen,' claiming hotel staff failed to call for medical help when Payne became unresponsive. 'They carried him to his room instead of calling an ambulance,' he said, alleging the hotel prioritised reputation over the singer's safety.

Prosecutors say the video corroborates witness accounts that Payne appeared intoxicated after consuming alcohol and drugs in his suite. Pereyra insists he did not supply narcotics and was instructed to 'do whatever Liam wanted' by superiors.

Toxicology Findings and Legal Proceedings

Toxicology reports, cocaine, alcohol, and an antidepressant were present in Payne's system at the time of death. Prosecutors believe he had consumed multiple substances, but have not confirmed whether negligence directly caused the fatal fall.

Pereyra is one of two hotel employees charged in the case, though additional accusations have been dropped pending new evidence. Hotel management has not publicly responded to the claims.

Authorities are still reviewing whether Payne's death could have been prevented if medical intervention had been sought earlier. A final report from Argentine prosecutors is expected in 2025, which will determine whether staff conduct or safety lapses played a role.

Public Reaction and Legacy

The revelations have reignited public grief and anger among fans worldwide. Payne, who found fame with One Direction in 2010, had spoken candidly about his struggles with mental health and addiction in past interviews.

Online tributes describe the new footage as 'heartbreaking' and call for accountability from the hotel. 'If someone had called an ambulance, he might still be alive,' one fan wrote on X.

As investigations continue, Payne's death remains a reminder of how swiftly neglect and silence can turn deadly and how one of Britain's most recognisable pop figures may have been failed in his final hours.

Conclusion

As the Argentine inquiry progresses, the newly surfaced footage has deepened questions about hotel negligence and the silence that surrounded Liam Payne's final hours.

For many, his death remains a stark reminder of how fame, isolation, and systemic failure can intersect—with devastating consequences.